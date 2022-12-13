Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund set to improve UP outdoor recreation
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.
WLUC
Houghton City Council focuses on new appointments and new firefighter approvals
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council held its monthly meeting in the evening on Wednesday. Among the topics discussed, four resolutions were approved by the council. This included applying for a Michigan Spark Grant that would be used for the construction of a roof over the ice rink...
WLUC
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce prepares annual board of directors elections
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce (KCC) encourages business owners and professionals to apply and become members of its board of directors. The chamber is responsible for putting on events such as Bridgefest and the Keweenaw Golf Outing, as well as promoting Houghton and Keweenaw County businesses.
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
WLUC
Hospital employee accused of hiding camera in bathroom
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 26-year-old former employee of Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette is in jail for allegedly hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom. On Dec. 2, the Marquette Police Department was contacted to investigate a hidden camera located in a bathroom at the hospital. After an investigation, MPD...
UPMATTERS
