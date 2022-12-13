ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

whdh.com

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection with an assault on a 68-year-old woman that left her with a stab wound to the chest appeared in court on Friday. During the arraignment of Ranlee Flores, 34, Boston police said they found him while investigating a second crime that they believed was tied to the stabbing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday. The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
FRANKLIN, MA
whdh.com

BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Steals $200 Backpack

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World Wednesday for a shoplifter. Police responded to Public Lands at 1 Shoppers World at 3:41 p.m. on December 14. A suspect described as a white female, in her 30s, wearing dark clothes, walked out of the store with a $200 backpack without paying, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Suspect surrenders to police in connection with deadly Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man has surrendered himself to police Thursday on an outstanding straight warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Boston in August. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 58 West Dedham St. around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, found Dion Ruiz, 26, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Driver escapes injury after crashing into home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to emerge uninjured after a wild crash caught on camera in Lynn on Friday. Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows the SUV careen through the intersection of Hamilton and Boston streets and into an abandoned house around 9 a.m. Crews worked for...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Parent arrested for allegedly threatening Concord superintendent

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A parent is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened Concord-Carlisle School District Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter. The person accused of making the threat was arraigned on charges and had the weapons in their home seized. In a letter to parents the town’s Police Chief...
CONCORD, MA

