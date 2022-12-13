ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm thinking maybe we need to start having commercials on TV and on the radio explaining to people that you don't cross the road in the middle of a block you go to the intersection where there is a crosswalk it's getting ridiculous I have no sympathy for any pedestrian hit entered or killed you deserve what the hell you get I feel bad for the people driving cars because they're out there minding their own damn business why the hell can't pedestrians follow the law

WESH

Wrong-way driver dies, injures others in crash on State Road 417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has died after crashing head-on into another car while traveling the wrong way on State Road 417 early Saturday morning. FHP was called to the area of SR-417 northbound, just south of University Boulevard, around 3:42 a.m. for the...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down SR-417 lanes for several hours

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash just south of University Boulevard in Orange County shut down northbound lanes on State Road 417 for several hours on Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say a 38-year-old man driving the wrong way died after crashing head-on into another car, also causing a second crash involving a third car.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1

A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond man arrested after he threatened to run over officers guarding barricades for Christmas parade

6:18 p.m. — Intersection of Division Avenue and South Washington Street, Ormond Beach. Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man drove up to a police barricade, which was in place due to the city's Home for the Holidays parade, and told the community service officer who was on duty that he was going to get through "no matter what" and threatened to run him over. His pickup truck brushed the officer's leg as he spoke, according to a police report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

