Read full article on original website
Tony Montana
4d ago
I'm thinking maybe we need to start having commercials on TV and on the radio explaining to people that you don't cross the road in the middle of a block you go to the intersection where there is a crosswalk it's getting ridiculous I have no sympathy for any pedestrian hit entered or killed you deserve what the hell you get I feel bad for the people driving cars because they're out there minding their own damn business why the hell can't pedestrians follow the law
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
Related
WESH
Wrong-way driver dies, injures others in crash on State Road 417
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has died after crashing head-on into another car while traveling the wrong way on State Road 417 early Saturday morning. FHP was called to the area of SR-417 northbound, just south of University Boulevard, around 3:42 a.m. for the...
mynews13.com
Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down SR-417 lanes for several hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash just south of University Boulevard in Orange County shut down northbound lanes on State Road 417 for several hours on Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say a 38-year-old man driving the wrong way died after crashing head-on into another car, also causing a second crash involving a third car.
click orlando
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1
A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
Father of TikTok star killed in wrong-way hit & run crash confident driver will be found
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still booking for the driver responsible for a wrong-way crash Sunday morning that left three people dead, including a popular TikTok star. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. To her family, 21-year-old Alexandra Dulin was “an energy.” To...
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
Oviedo man killed in SR 417 crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Oviedo man died in a crash along State Road 417 in Seminole County early Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to SR 417 in the area of mile marker 41 shortly after 1 a.m. Investigators said the man was driving southbound in...
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
WESH
Man dies after head-on collision with semitruck in Osceola County
A man is dead after a head-on collision Thursday morning with a semitruck in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Osceola Polk Line Road, in the area of Sandy Ridge Drive, when he veered into oncoming traffic. Officials...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida teens hit by car issued citations for not using crosswalk, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 14-year-old girls who were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning were given citations for not using the crosswalk, officials said. Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both...
click orlando
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
Two students hit by a car in front of a Seminole County high school
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two 14-year-old students were hit by a vehicle Friday morning, in front of Lake Brantley High School. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Sand Lake Road, right before classes began. The driver of the vehicle had a green light when they hit the...
fox35orlando.com
Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
Orlando mother charged with manslaughter months after 7-year-old daughter died at hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Azalea Park woman was arrested Friday for the death of her seven-year-old daughter months earlier. Orlando police officers responded to Arnold Palmer Hospital back in early May after the girl died. Police say she had been brought to the hospital by her mother because she...
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
villages-news.com
Sumter County deputies investigating 15-year-old’s death as homicide
A 15-year-old who had been reported as missing has been found dead. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday night that the death of Jontae Haywood is being investigated as a homicide. The former student at Sumter Prep Academy in Wildwood had been reported as missing earlier in...
wogx.com
FHP: Florida woman under the influence parks car on train tracks, walks away as train approaches
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after troopers said she parked her car on train tracks and walked away while under the influence. The car was later hit by an oncoming train. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk of Lady...
Sheriff: Body found in Kissimmee identified as 73-year-old man missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced Friday that deputies have identified a body that was found in Kissimmee last month as 73-year-old Herman McClenton. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. McClenton, who had dementia, was reported missing after he left Emerald Island Resort...
WCJB
Bridlewood Farm mourning loss of longtime employee who died in a car crash
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of the horse capital are remembering a longtime farm employee who died in a car crash. Bridlewood Farm managers are remembering Saul Rosas, who worked at the farm as a stallion manager. Rosas died in a car accident on Sunday while returning home from helping...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond man arrested after he threatened to run over officers guarding barricades for Christmas parade
6:18 p.m. — Intersection of Division Avenue and South Washington Street, Ormond Beach. Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man drove up to a police barricade, which was in place due to the city's Home for the Holidays parade, and told the community service officer who was on duty that he was going to get through "no matter what" and threatened to run him over. His pickup truck brushed the officer's leg as he spoke, according to a police report.
Comments / 2