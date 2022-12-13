ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination

Today, Oregon announced a nearly $700 million settlement with agrochemical company Monsanto. The state filed the lawsuit in 2018 for Monsanto's alleged role in polluting Oregon land and waterways with toxic compounds. Joining us now is Oregon Public Broadcasting environment reporter Cassandra Profita. Welcome to the program. CASSANDRA PROFITA, BYLINE:...
Ohio lawmakers approve $6B spending bill during lame duck

Ohio lawmakers have passed a bill during lame duck allocating $6 billion for a variety of projects and needs. Most of the spending is one-time money from federal COVID-19 relief funds. The bill gives schools $1.75 billion, allocates more than $498 million for child care services, and another $350 million...
Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death

Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man who died in police custody in 2019. And the charges come more than a year after bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced. It showed the state troopers engaged in a brutal beating. Paul Braun of member station WRKF reports from Baton Rouge, La.
Ohio House rejects Ohio Senate’s education overhaul bill

Lawmakers were locked in a stalemate over a few issues on the last day of the lame-duck session in Ohio, that included a proposal to make some of the biggest changes ever to the state’s education department. After hours of talks behind closed doors, the Senate rolled it’s education...

