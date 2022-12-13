Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
Related
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Over the past three years, there has been a worrying increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Corpus Christi, Texas. TB is a highly contagious bacterial infection transmitted through the air. It can be passed from person to person through close contact.
Corpus Christi sees increase in tuberculosis cases over three year span
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last three years the city of Corpus Christi has seen an increase in cases of tuberculosis. Back in 2020, there were four cases. That was moved up to 10 in 2021. This year, the number is 12. Tuberculosis is a bacteria that is...
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
City of Corpus Christi offers to combine Nueces County ESD #2 into CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 has an offer to merge with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to officials with both departments. CCFD chief Robert Rocha said the City of Corpus Christi approached Nueces County ESD #2 earlier this year, but the initial offer...
Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
The Rise School of Corpus Christi bringing inclusivity to all children
The Rise School is a place where children with developmental delays can learn side by side with atypical kids or those who do not have delays. The school is a nonprofit that runs on donations.
15-year-old earns college degree as a high school junior
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 15-year-old walked the stage at the Del Mar College fall 2022 commencement ceremony this afternoon, Friday 16. Belen Castellanos Fredrick earned her diploma while still in high school. She spoke with 3NEWS and explained her accomplishment and what she plans to do next. The...
Desalination to be a hot topic for new Corpus Christi City Council members
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council elections are now behind us, but it means that the work ahead is just beginning. Developing a plan that moves the 8th most populous city in Texas toward a thriving future is where the council will have the chance to make a lasting impression.
Coastal Bend lawmakers look to bring home surplus funds from next legislative session
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How much will the Coastal Bend get of the State’s estimated budget surplus of $27 billion?. State Representative Todd Hunter told 3NEWS that he hopes the Coastal Bend area can get some much needed funds. "I want to get all the money I can...
Disabled little girl's holidays are looking up after CC fencer builds her a custom ramp
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Odem family that's been through trying times is finally getting some relief for its 6-year-old daughter Dakota Garcia thanks to the generosity of a local fencing company. Built Strong CC, a local fencing company, made a ramp -- free of charge -- for Dakota,...
Chief Robert Rocha honored by local nursing home
Fire Chief Robert Rocha gets a shoutout for saving lives in the nursing home community. The chief announced his retirement in November. He's been with the city for 11 years.
Doctors share ways for residents to protect their heart health during the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between scheduling holiday travel, preparing the big dinner and seeing your in-laws, the stress of it all, can be dangerous. The American Heart Association reports more heart attacks happen between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. 3NEWS spoke with Jim...
Corpus Christi landfill could see project to harvest, reuse natural gases from trash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials are looking to approve a project that would help to harvest the natural gases produced by the trash at the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill. The project would bring in at least $10,000 dollars a month in new revenue. Gas extraction devices sit on top of...
Mobile medical clinic makes stop in Bishop to offer free services to the community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A handful of people showed up to theBishop Community Center and were there to be seen by health professionals inside the brand new Corpus Christi-Nueces County Mobile Clinic. 90-year-old Maria Diaz was the first patient who stopped by for her COVID-19 booster shot. "I already...
Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
Local Veterans Affairs office adds two mobile units to provide healthcare services
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local VA clinic recently added two new mobile medical units to provide on-the-go care to rural Coastal Bend and Texas Valley communities. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System's mobile clinics will visit eight cities weekly. The units act as a way to remove the barrier of distance from veterans' access to healthcare.
Zanoni on mud bridge delay: 'We know that this is a serious issue'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sinkhole that crippled the mud bridge between Corpus Christi's South Side and Flour Bluff on Monday is the latest example of years of neglect and inefficient streets maintenance in Corpus Christi, said City Manager Peter Zanoni on Friday. City officials held a news conference...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0