ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy