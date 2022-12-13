ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, CO

9NEWS

UCHealth expanding violence intervention program

AURORA, Colo. — UCHealth will expand a hospital-based violence intervention program after seeing an alarming increase in the number of crime-related injuries. The At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring (AIM) program began as a two-year pilot in 2020. Outreach workers in the emergency department identify patients at risk of repeat violent injury and try to link them to resources in the community.
AURORA, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Local superintendents call for state K-12 accountability system change

The Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley superintendents want to see the state’s accountability system revamped, saying a recent audit that found the system is working as designed also uncovered serious flaws. Boulder Valley’s Rob Anderson and St. Vrain’s Don Haddad are among the 21 superintendents on the Denver...
The Denver Gazette

Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate

A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
DENVER, CO
k12dive.com

With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt

As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
LITTLETON, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Denver school reforms worked; bring them back

A new study of Denver’s public schools by the University of Colorado-Denver has concluded that the groundbreaking innovations implemented by past school administrations — and now being dismantled — were “among the most effective reform strategies in U.S. history.”. That’s no small claim, and the study...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver discusses the state of homelessness

DENVER — When it comes to living on the streets, there's lots to talk about. That's why the City and County of Denver had two events to discuss the state of homelessness in Colorado. "We have a lot to be proud of on the provider level around coordination, particularly...
DENVER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19, RSV, Influenza, and other Respiratory Illnesses

With cases of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV rising across the nation, this past week Governor Polis signed an Executive Order amending and extending the current COVID-19 disaster declaration that includes RSV, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses. Pediatric wards across the country, including some in Colorado, are filling with sick children.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Pediatricians watching group A strep cases in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — In 2022, normally seasonal, and often mild, illnesses like RSV, colds and influenza have turned into something turbocharged in children. Now, Colorado health officials report an increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to “group A strep,” a bacteria that can cause various serious infections. “This...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Larimer County prioritizes mental health with new $80 million jail expansion

Larimer County has started moving into the new $80 million expansion of their jail located near Fort Collins, and the staff within are boasting of the facility's ability to blend corrections with human decency. Architects and county officials designed many aspects of the jail to protect the mental health of both inmates and staff. "We've learned a lot over the years on how we can continue to improve," said Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith. "A huge piece of this project was not to simply add beds."While more than 150 additional beds will help the country catch up with population growth since...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado health officials warn of new severe strep in children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports two children have died from severe strep infections and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November. According to the CDPHE, group A strep is very contagious and generally spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets and direct contact. According The post Colorado health officials warn of new severe strep in children appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Rwandan doctor trains in Colorado to treat burn patients back home

AURORA, Colo. — Medicine is often very serious business. But sometimes, it's practicing surgical skills on a piece of fruit. “Put it at an angle, probably 30 degrees,” Dr. Cameron Gibson instructed his student, Dr. Bernard Umutoniwase. “You just start going back and forth until you see that it catches.”
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. to spend $1M on medical clinic for the unhoused

Larimer County Commissioners will be puttinng $1 million towards a new medical clinic for people experiencing homelessness in Fort Collins. The American Rescue Plan Act funds will go to the Murphy Center for Hope. The funds will help renovate the facility on Conifer Street to create three exam rooms and a lab, the Coloradoan reports. The funds will also pay for operational costs. Some medical services could start early next year with the clinic fully operational in 2024. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
