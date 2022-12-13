Read full article on original website
UCHealth expanding violence intervention program
AURORA, Colo. — UCHealth will expand a hospital-based violence intervention program after seeing an alarming increase in the number of crime-related injuries. The At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring (AIM) program began as a two-year pilot in 2020. Outreach workers in the emergency department identify patients at risk of repeat violent injury and try to link them to resources in the community.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Local superintendents call for state K-12 accountability system change
The Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley superintendents want to see the state’s accountability system revamped, saying a recent audit that found the system is working as designed also uncovered serious flaws. Boulder Valley’s Rob Anderson and St. Vrain’s Don Haddad are among the 21 superintendents on the Denver...
Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate
A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
k12dive.com
With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt
As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
SVVSD to acquire $6.1M land in Frederick for future high school
The St. Vrain Valley School District board voted Wednesday to sign closing documents for the purchase of 73 acres in Frederick. The $6.1 million land, at 3160 Godding Hollow Parkway in Weld County, is zoned for residential development, which allows a school to be built on the property. “It would...
EDITORIAL: Denver school reforms worked; bring them back
A new study of Denver’s public schools by the University of Colorado-Denver has concluded that the groundbreaking innovations implemented by past school administrations — and now being dismantled — were “among the most effective reform strategies in U.S. history.”. That’s no small claim, and the study...
Denver discusses the state of homelessness
DENVER — When it comes to living on the streets, there's lots to talk about. That's why the City and County of Denver had two events to discuss the state of homelessness in Colorado. "We have a lot to be proud of on the provider level around coordination, particularly...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19, RSV, Influenza, and other Respiratory Illnesses
With cases of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV rising across the nation, this past week Governor Polis signed an Executive Order amending and extending the current COVID-19 disaster declaration that includes RSV, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses. Pediatric wards across the country, including some in Colorado, are filling with sick children.
Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections
Kids in Colorado continue to get sick with respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Now, doctors are warning about a bacterial infection called group A strep.
Pediatricians watching group A strep cases in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — In 2022, normally seasonal, and often mild, illnesses like RSV, colds and influenza have turned into something turbocharged in children. Now, Colorado health officials report an increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to “group A strep,” a bacteria that can cause various serious infections. “This...
Larimer County prioritizes mental health with new $80 million jail expansion
Larimer County has started moving into the new $80 million expansion of their jail located near Fort Collins, and the staff within are boasting of the facility's ability to blend corrections with human decency. Architects and county officials designed many aspects of the jail to protect the mental health of both inmates and staff. "We've learned a lot over the years on how we can continue to improve," said Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith. "A huge piece of this project was not to simply add beds."While more than 150 additional beds will help the country catch up with population growth since...
2 young Denver metro kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
Colorado health officials warn of new severe strep in children
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports two children have died from severe strep infections and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November. According to the CDPHE, group A strep is very contagious and generally spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets and direct contact. According The post Colorado health officials warn of new severe strep in children appeared first on KRDO.
Deductions for Colorado's paid family, medical leave program begin in 2023
Starting in January, Colorado employees will see more money deducted from their paychecks than previous years. The money will fund the state’s new paid family and medical leave program.
Rwandan doctor trains in Colorado to treat burn patients back home
AURORA, Colo. — Medicine is often very serious business. But sometimes, it's practicing surgical skills on a piece of fruit. “Put it at an angle, probably 30 degrees,” Dr. Cameron Gibson instructed his student, Dr. Bernard Umutoniwase. “You just start going back and forth until you see that it catches.”
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado sees decline in labor force but job numbers are still better than U.S.
Colorado’s unemployment rate continued to bob around the mid 3% range, landing at 3.5% for November, according to the latest job data. That’s down one-tenth of a percentage point from October, but up one-tenth from September. This vibrating rate, however, has little to do with how many people...
The Colorado couple giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. to spend $1M on medical clinic for the unhoused
Larimer County Commissioners will be puttinng $1 million towards a new medical clinic for people experiencing homelessness in Fort Collins. The American Rescue Plan Act funds will go to the Murphy Center for Hope. The funds will help renovate the facility on Conifer Street to create three exam rooms and a lab, the Coloradoan reports. The funds will also pay for operational costs. Some medical services could start early next year with the clinic fully operational in 2024. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
coloradopolitics.com
A 'banquet of consequences' for local power-abusers | SENGENBERGER
When we think about “abuse of power,” we tend to envision the D.C. swamp or perhaps what happens under Colorado’s Golden Dome. Yet all too often, it happens right under our collective nose — at the most local, unexpected levels. Abuse of power involves misusing a...
