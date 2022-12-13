Effective: 2022-12-18 04:05:00 Expires: 2022-12-20 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

