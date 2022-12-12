ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

Virginia sheriff defends removal of items from deputy's home after California triple homicide

By Erin B. Logan, Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxBpH_0jgOFPJY00

A Virginia sheriff says that he ordered two of his deputies to search the home of a colleague who killed three people in California, and insists they acted to protect the public.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis also says he told Riverside police, who are leading the investigation into “ catfishing" cop Austin Lee Edwards, about his deputies' Nov. 25 search of Edwards' home.

The official search of the home happened on Nov. 26, the morning after the Washington County deputies were videotaped on Edwards' property.

Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department, had told The Times that he was not aware of any additional searches beyond the one on Nov. 26.

“We are not aware of any action taken at his house prior to the Nov. 26 search warrant,” he said Friday. “We are not aware of any additional searches.”

On Monday, Railsback stuck to his comments, telling The Times that he first learned of the Washington County search from Times reporters Friday, and that he was “not aware of any specific orders or conversations of us directing anybody" to access Edwards' property before the official search.

"I don’t know if we were aware that anybody went to the house,” he said. “It’s possible in the commotion of trying to locate him or get any idea of where he might be that there could’ve been communications between our folks.”

Washington County's warrantless search of Edwards' property occurred while the deputy was still on the run in California, Andis told The Times.

The update comes days after The Times broke the news that two of Edwards' co-workers at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were caught on camera entering Edwards' home in a neighboring county the day before a search warrant was executed. The Times spoke to a witness and reviewed a brief video of the deputies removing a black trash bag from the property.

Andis said that, after hearing of the killings in California, he told deputies to enter Edwards' home in Smyth County to see whether there were any victims there. He said that deputies entered the home through an open back door and that the search lasted five to 15 minutes.

Andis acknowledged that the deputies did not obtain a warrant to search the residence and found no victims on the property.

Washington County deputies did not remove anything from Edwards' house but took department-issued equipment that was sitting on the back porch, Andis said. Andis said no one was in the house at the time.

“We went in under emergency exigent circumstances hopefully to prevent any further acts against law enforcement and let them know what was going on and what we found here,” he said, adding that he could not say exactly what time deputies searched the home.

Railsback, the Riverside spokesperson, has "no reason to believe" that Washington County's actions were detrimental to Riverside's investigation, he said Monday. Removing departmental equipment from the home would be "very reasonable and appropriate for them to do," he said.

Andis confirmed that his deputies did not rope off the home after searching it on the evening of Nov. 25. He could not say why deputies did not secure the home once they knew that its resident had allegedly killed three people and was being pursued by authorities in California.

Andis repeatedly declined to say whether he informed authorities in Smyth County before the search. Smyth County deputies, acting on behalf of Riverside County, executed the Nov. 26 search warrant. The Smyth County commonwealth’s attorney’s office declined to comment.

Edwards portrayed himself as a 17-year-old while communicating with a 15-year-old girl online, according to Riverside police. Last month, he drove across the country to her home in Riverside and killed her mother and grandparents before setting fire to the home and leaving with the girl.

Deputies attempted to intercept Edwards in San Bernardino County. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot from his service weapon after firing at a law enforcement vehicle, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Friday. The teenage girl was physically unharmed.

A Virginia-based legal expert told The Times that the Washington County Sheriff's Office cannot claim exigent circumstances because Edwards' home is not in its jurisdiction.

“It just sounds like it’s the justification they’re giving, but if their law enforcement officer is in Washington County, then that’s the bounds of their authority,” said Yancey Ellis, a partner in Carmichael, Ellis & Brock, a criminal defense firm in Alexandria, Va.

“As far as I understand, the residence was in Smyth County, not Washington County, and so if there was some kind of exigency that required searching Smyth County, it seems like Smyth County law enforcement officials would be the ones doing it,” he said. “It’s their jurisdiction.”

The San Bernardino Police Department did not say what time exactly its pursuit of Edwards ended. Washington County's search took place after dark, according to the video reviewed by The Times.

The 42-second video shows two Washington County deputies next to Edwards' home. One held what appeared to be a flashlight in one hand and a trash bag in the other. Both walked away from the home.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 2

Related
capitolweekly.net

Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink

Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
BLYTHE, CA
KTLA

Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station

A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
TIBURON, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
iheart.com

Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine

Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alaska Officer Dead After Being Attacked by Muskox

The Alaska State Troopers announced Tuesday that a court services officer was killed after he was attacked by a muskox outside his house. Curtis Worland was attempting to scare off a group of the beasts near a dog kennel at his home when one attacked him, the troopers said in a statement. Worland was declared dead at the scene in Nome in the west of the state. Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel explained that court services officers are law enforcement officers responsible for courthouse security, prisoner transport, and court document services. Muskoxen are long-haired, horned animals which can weigh up to 800 pounds, the state Department of Fish and Game said. The agency is now investigating the incident along with the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers.Read it at Associated Press
NOME, AK
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation

OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
483K+
Followers
76K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy