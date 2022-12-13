ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘It’s scary’: Spokane Valley teen’s car stolen from outside home while warming up

By Vanessa Perez
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3Y1m_0jgOFINh00

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane teen’s car was returned after being stolen from outside their home last week.

It was a typical school day for Eli Williams. He went outside to warm up his car and just went inside to grab his backpack and his brother, and in a matter of a few minutes his car was gone.

“Now, it’s kind of like you look outside your house. It was like 50 feet outside of your house, and someone steals your car it’s kind of unnerving, it’s scary,” Paula Williams said.

The Williams family is asking for the community’s help to catch the thief. The son’s car is a 2009 gold Honda Accord with Washington plate AXT5277.

“Eli spent a lot of time earning that car, he maintained a 3.5 GPA. He’s a star athlete, and now the car is gone and I feel like he’s done so good with maintaining his cool,” Williams said.

Williams says someone notified her about a video on a Facebook group of a robbery in north Spokane. She believes her son’s car was involved. The dash cam video doesn’t show the car but the driver names of the description and plate number.

“Of course, a gold Honda 2009, and it was the same license plate, so the guy was caught on camera running out of Burlington and I don’t know who took the footage but it was pretty good dash cam,” Williams said.

Some may not know about a Washington law that makes it’s actually illegal to leave your car running on the street. If it’s in your driveway, it’s a risk you take.

“People are breaking windows getting into cars another thing we encourage is if you’re going to be leaving your car running, which we don’t encourage but also take out valuables from your car,” public information officer Spokane Police Department Jacquie Valencia said.

If you see Eli’s car on the street, call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233.

READ: Stolen car recovered with the Nextdoor app

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people hit by a car on Thor and Euclid

  SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says two people were hit by a car on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. Currently, the scene is clear. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they cannot release any information about the victims at this time. The Spokane Police Department says they will prove additional information as soon as they can....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Couple travels from Airway Heights to South Dakota with body of 8-year-old

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police say a couple traveled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old girl, and are now being detained for homicide by abuse. On Wednesday night, Airway Heights detectives received a call from detectives in Mitchell, South Dakota about a crime that occurred in Airway Heights. According to Mitchell Police, 28-year-old Aleksander...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
mitchellnow.com

Washington couple traveling with deceased child charged with homicide

A couple from Washington who traveled to South Dakota with a deceased child have been arrested on a no-bond arrest warrant for homicide by abuse from Spokane, Washington. On Wednesday, the Mitchell Police Department was notified by the Davison County Coroner that he had been contacted by individuals stating that they were traveling from Washington State to Pine Ridge with their deceased daughter. Through the investigation, it was learned that 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend 33-year-old Mandie Miller had traveled from Airway Heights, Washington to Mitchell with the body of Miller’s deceased 8-year-old adoptive daughter. Officers from the Mitchell Police Department were able to locate Kurmoyarov and Miller at a residence in Mitchell with a U-Haul tow behind trailer that they stated contained a coffin with Miller’s juvenile daughter’s body. During an interview with Kurmoyarov, he stated that the juvenile had died in Airway Heights a little before Halloween. Miller told investigators that her daughter died on September 10.
MITCHELL, SD
KHQ Right Now

2 suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in South Perry District

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perry and 7th on Saturday. According to SPD, dispatch received calls from several people reporting a drive by shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Based on these calls, police were able to determine a suspect vehicle.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy