KVAL
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette
Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
KVAL
Oregon football continues bowl prep; Nix still uncertain on 2023 season
While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
KVAL
Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
KVAL
Oregon State and Florida prepare to faceoff, Florida to use third-string quarter back
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
KVAL
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
KVAL
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
KVAL
Oregon Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before they face off against Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
KVAL
A new board and Oregon State University team up to oversee Elliott State Research Forest
The Oregon State Land Board makes it official. On Tuesday, it created the Elliott State Research Forest and named its first board of directors. In April, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill turning the Elliott State Forest into a research forest designating funds to cover the forest's remaining obligation to the Common School Fund.
KVAL
Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis
“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
KVAL
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OSU scientist praises fusion breakthrough, calls it the ‘holy grail of energy’
The nuclear fusion breakthrough scientists announced Tuesday is a monumental step toward the “holy grail of energy,” according to an Oregon State University scientist who’s studied nuclear fusion on and off through his decades-long career.
KDRV
Lincoln Heights neighborhood meets to discuss status of settlement with Roseburg
WEED, Cali -- The people of Lincoln Heights neighborhood had a meeting December 13, 2022 about the status of their settlement with Roseburg. Families met at the 'Son of Italy' with attorney Russell Reiner to discuss when families will be able to rebuild their homes. The Lincoln Heights neighborhood was...
kqennewsradio.com
TOPP-IT HOPES TO OPEN IN LATE JANUARY
Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
KVAL
Eugene city facilities available as warming centers
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is offering several of its facilities as warming centers as cold weather is forecast for the area throughout the week, the city announced in a press release. Libraries and community centers are open regular hours for families and individuals looking for a...
KVAL
Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
KVAL
Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns
EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
nwlaborpress.org
Cities look at banning natural gas
The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center locations open Friday night; volunteers still urgently needed
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As temperatures drop below freezing, Egan warming centers are scheduled for activation, and they are in urgent need for volunteers. The Egan Warming Center will be open again on Friday evening, December 16, however the Trinity site will be closed and a location in the Whiteaker will be open in its place.
KVAL
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
