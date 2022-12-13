ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette

Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside

EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis

“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

4J students release hundreds of salmon fry

EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
EUGENE, OR
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TOPP-IT HOPES TO OPEN IN LATE JANUARY

Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Eugene city facilities available as warming centers

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is offering several of its facilities as warming centers as cold weather is forecast for the area throughout the week, the city announced in a press release. Libraries and community centers are open regular hours for families and individuals looking for a...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns

EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
EUGENE, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Cities look at banning natural gas

The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KVAL

Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
CORVALLIS, OR

