Porch pirates out in force this holiday season
Police officers are warning people of an increase in package thefts in Utah during this holiday season.
cspdailynews.com
Chevron Station Sold for $1.3 Million
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Convenience-store retailer Yousuf and Yousuf LLC has acquired a Chevron gas station and convenience store in Spanish Fork, Utah, for $1.3 million from an undisclosed seller. The 2,296-square-foot convenience-store site also features eight fuel stations. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MWCRE)...
KSLTV
Two properties damaged in Spanish Fork fire
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Multiple outbuildings on two properties were severely damaged after an exterior fire. At approximately 12:38 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to the fire near 400 E. Center Street in Spanish Fork. Once on the scene, crews had the fire contained in 24 minutes, and it was...
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
ksl.com
Utah man upset over potential bill threatens to blow up hospital, police say
SPANISH FORK — A Spanish Fork man was arrested Friday after police say he made bomb threats against a hospital and its ambulance bay because he didn't want to be billed for ambulance transportation. The 45-year-old man called an undisclosed hospital on Friday and "made threats to blow up...
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
KSLTV
Redmond salt mine supplies Utah’s roads and chef’s kitchens
REDMOND, Utah — It’s all right there. The walls, ceiling, even the ground. “There aren’t very many salt mines like this,” Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team for Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails, and phone calls all the time. However,...
KSLTV
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
midutahradio.com
Multiple People In Critical Condition After Crash Between Gunnison and Sterling
Around 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 14 authorities responded to a crash on SR-89 between Gunnison and Sterling. According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Clay Morgan, early indications show that a Jeep stuck an elk that had entered the roadway causing the vehicle to go into the opposite lane of travel. The Jeep then hit a Prius traveling the opposite direction almost head on. The driver of the Jeep, Austin Barton age 33 of Manti, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with critical injuries. The occupants of the Prius, Maricar Stephenson, Brian Stephenson and two young children, were all transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital with Brian in critical condition. All four individuals in the Prius are from Spring City. This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.
51-year-old man dies in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Bruce Cook, a 51-year-old Highland man, was pronounced dead on the scene following a snowmobile accident in the Lake Creek area on Tuesday, December 6. According […]
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
lehifreepress.com
Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America
Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022. The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion...
Comments / 8