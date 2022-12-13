Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings charge back from 33-0 deficit to complete largest comeback in NFL history
Minnesota clinched the NFC North in grand fashion, both with the historic comeback and by reaching 10 wins in one-scores games.
Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback
The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half. Minnesota... The post Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings clinch NFC North after record 33-point comeback win
The Vikings clinched the NFC North after a stunning 33-point comeback win over the Colts on Saturday, the biggest in NFL history.
NFL Draft Profile: Brycen Tremayne, Wide Receiver, Stanford Cardinal
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Stanford WR Brycen Tremayne
News 5 sports reporters break down the first half of the Browns vs Ravens game
The Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head at FirstEnergy Stadium for a pivotal AFC North matchup and there will be plenty to talk about.
Comments / 0