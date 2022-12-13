ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

'Holidays in the hospital' | How some spend the yuletide season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be hard for a lot of families, especially for those who have a loved one in the hospital. Theresa Robert is a St. Francis patient who said she can't imagine being in a place like the hospital during the holidays. Robert should be out of St. Francis by Christmas, but the simple truth is that those that find themselves admitted after her "can't hold off their sicknesses until the holidays are over."
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

After 3 weeks without a home, Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs donations to move into new building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative has spent nearly one month at a storage facility after being forced to move out of their building. “We lost our facility as a nonprofit organization,” MYAI Executive Director Corey Travis said. “Having a place to be, having a place to go is one of the most important thing for our students.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Upworthy

Teen's quick-thinking saves life of classmate who was shot: 'I had to make sure he was OK'

Our friends are the most important people in our lives and they support us in ways that no other person could. For one particular kid, quick thinking and the support of a friend proved to be life-saving. A 15-year-old girl saved her friend who was shot during an unfortunate incident, reports TODAY. Students at Kirby High School in Memphis, Tennessee had just been dismissed for the day when shots were fired around 500 yards away at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grandmother gets help before Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A custodian on staff at a community college is dealing with some major life issues, but a life coach is coming her rescue. These students at southwest Tennessee Community College are learning to be paramedics. They want to serve and help others. One of their instructors, Chris Camp, is better known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy