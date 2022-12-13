Read full article on original website
Millington memorial pet garden lets pet owners cross 'rainbow bridge' with their fallen furry friends
The Dixie Memorial Pet Gardens in Millington provides the same funeral services to pets that human loved ones would expect. We went to Millington to take a look.
'Holidays in the hospital' | How some spend the yuletide season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be hard for a lot of families, especially for those who have a loved one in the hospital. Theresa Robert is a St. Francis patient who said she can't imagine being in a place like the hospital during the holidays. Robert should be out of St. Francis by Christmas, but the simple truth is that those that find themselves admitted after her "can't hold off their sicknesses until the holidays are over."
After 3 weeks without a home, Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs donations to move into new building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative has spent nearly one month at a storage facility after being forced to move out of their building. “We lost our facility as a nonprofit organization,” MYAI Executive Director Corey Travis said. “Having a place to be, having a place to go is one of the most important thing for our students.”
Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
Getting social at the laundromat: How the South Memphis Alliance is bringing services to those in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South Memphis Alliance is trying new ways to reach people in need, by providing resources as folks do their chores. The group opened a laundromat and resource center called Social Suds Laundromat. While customers sit waiting for their clothes, they are also able to connect with a social service agency.
Teen's quick-thinking saves life of classmate who was shot: 'I had to make sure he was OK'
Our friends are the most important people in our lives and they support us in ways that no other person could. For one particular kid, quick thinking and the support of a friend proved to be life-saving. A 15-year-old girl saved her friend who was shot during an unfortunate incident, reports TODAY. Students at Kirby High School in Memphis, Tennessee had just been dismissed for the day when shots were fired around 500 yards away at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant.
Ultrasound treats tremor that 10 million people in U.S. go through
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Writing a sentence or drinking a bottle of water is something most of us take for granted. But for an estimated 10 million people in the U.S. who suffer from essential tremor, the shaking of their hands makes it nearly impossible. “It made it to where...
Former Shelby County foster mom shares experience as need for foster families increases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former foster mom is sharing her experience as the need for foster families increases. FOX13 previously reported on a report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that detailed issues with the state’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Problems mentioned in the scathing reported...
Woman falsely claimed to own local homeless shelter, transferred property to herself, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after falsely claiming ownership of a local homeless shelter and transferring the property to herself. On Dec. 1, the director of Catholic Charities reported that Nakeshia Billington, 36, had filed a false Quit Claim Deed on two properties owned by the Missionaries of Charities.
22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
Here are some Christmas toy giveaways in the Memphis area this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
Grandmother gets help before Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A custodian on staff at a community college is dealing with some major life issues, but a life coach is coming her rescue. These students at southwest Tennessee Community College are learning to be paramedics. They want to serve and help others. One of their instructors, Chris Camp, is better known as […]
'Everything was in complete disarray': Owners of Odds Atelier speak out after latest smash and grab theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Odds Atelier in downtown Memphis was robbed early Wednesday morning. Odds Atlier is not only a clothing store, but a community event space and now it's the third street wear clothing store robbed in the last three months. "Around five, five-thirty in the morning. We got...
Shelby County Sheriffs Office highlights the need for more emergency services volunteers
The Shelby County Sheriff's emergency services deal with everything from floods to roadway accidents. We did a ride-along with one of their crews.
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
Man arrested after stealing $3,600 lawnmower, trying to sell it on Facebook, Covington PD says
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he stole a $3,600 lawnmower from a Tractor Supply Co. and tried to sell it on Facebook, according to Covington Police Department. Police said that Bryon Stevens was taken into custody after detectives found the lawnmower at a home...
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
Family says Memphis apartment is 'unlivable' after ceiling collapsed due to months of water damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For close to three months, a family living in an Orange Mound apartment complex says they have watched their leaking roof go from bad to worse. On December 9, part of their ceiling collapsed. “You could just see the water just coming down,” said resident Darmetris...
Children, animals removed from ‘extreme dirt and filth’ in West Memphis house
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis couple is charged with endangering their children after police found their home covered with “extreme dirt and filth.” According to a police report, five children live inside the home where officers found roaches, fleas, rotten food and animal feces. A large pile of trash sits outside the home. […]
