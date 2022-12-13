Read full article on original website
Arkansas sees lowest gas prices since May 2021
(The Center Square) - A gallon of regular unleaded gas will cost Arkansas residents $2.75 on average, an amount not seen since May 2021. Arkansas gas prices have dropped for five consecutive weeks. Thursday's price was 12 cents lower than last week and 19 cents lower than the prior week, according to AAA.
Arkansas' unemployment rate up slightly
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in November up from 3.6% in October, according to a news release from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. The rate matches the national percentage, which held steady in November at 3.7%. The number of jobs also increased by 18,000...
