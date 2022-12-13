Read full article on original website
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
Eagles announce roster moves, Dallas Goedert remains on injured reserve
Well, this is disappointing, albeit only slightly. Perhaps, it’s a precaution more than anything. The Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster moves ahead of Week 15’s game versus the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, Dallas Goedert‘s elevation from the injured reserve to the active roster isn’t one of them.
Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback
The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half. Minnesota... The post Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches
As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman... The post NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Draft Profile: Brycen Tremayne, Wide Receiver, Stanford Cardinal
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Stanford WR Brycen Tremayne
Klee with Three: When you're 8 years old, Broncos tickets are a perfect stocking stuffer
Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Cardinals on Sunday: 1. Stuff their stockings with Broncos tickets Quick, spot the silver lining of the Broncos stinking up the joint with a 3-10 record and no hope for the playoffs long before Christmas. Answer: cheap tickets. I know millions of Coloradans who couldn’t care less if the Broncos are on the naughty list and still would have...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
3-star WR Trech Kekahuna announces verbal commitment
The Oregon Ducks received another tough blow on the recruiting front on Saturday afternoon, missing out on the commitment of 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who instead chose to go to the Arizona Wildcats. Kekahuna was previously committed to the Wisconsin Badgers, but he reopened his recruitment late in the season. Standing at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Kekahuna is rated as the No. 119 WR and No. 815 overall player in the 2023 class. It’s been a tough week for Oregon on the recruiting front with all of the recent news surrounding 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to the UCLA Bruins, but there was hope that the Ducks could at least add a talented WR to their recruiting class in Kekahuna. That didn’t end up happening, obviously, but there is still sure to be more good news to come in the next few days. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile RatingsVitalsRecruitmentTop SchoolsTwitter11
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes blow double-digit lead to UNC
The Ohio State basketball team came into the CBS Sports Classic as the only ranked team in the matchup between them and North Carolina. Carolina had come in having lost four of their last six games. Ohio State was coming off a buzzer-beater victory over Rutgers. It looked like the...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top
With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
