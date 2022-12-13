ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Fans Were Devastated to See These Ten New York Athletes in the ‘Wrong’ Jersey

At its core, a sports jersey is only a piece of clothing, yet it carries so much more meaning than any other shirt you have in our closet. The colors of the jersey are iconic, the logo is completely unique, and every stitch comes together to create a truly special piece of clothing in our minds. We wear it proudly, we pound your chest in the area where the logo sits; when we wear that jersey, we're a part of something bigger than ourselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
Not ‘Ro-done’! These Crucial Decisions Remain for the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees got the deal Ro-done last night. Late on Thursday, it was announced that the Yankees had come to terms on an agreement with left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, to the tune of six years and $162 million. Rodon joins a rotation that's already quite strong in New York, with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas surrounding the southpaw.
BRONX, NY
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
