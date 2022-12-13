Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Fans Were Devastated to See These Ten New York Athletes in the ‘Wrong’ Jersey
At its core, a sports jersey is only a piece of clothing, yet it carries so much more meaning than any other shirt you have in our closet. The colors of the jersey are iconic, the logo is completely unique, and every stitch comes together to create a truly special piece of clothing in our minds. We wear it proudly, we pound your chest in the area where the logo sits; when we wear that jersey, we're a part of something bigger than ourselves.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
Not ‘Ro-done’! These Crucial Decisions Remain for the New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got the deal Ro-done last night. Late on Thursday, it was announced that the Yankees had come to terms on an agreement with left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, to the tune of six years and $162 million. Rodon joins a rotation that's already quite strong in New York, with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas surrounding the southpaw.
New York State Police Warning, This Is Dangerous for Your Child
My son is now 20-years-old but I remember the day he was born as if it were yesterday. What I recall is leaving the hospital with the doctors and nurses saying "good luck"! Good luck? There were no further instructions but I started by getting him home safely. The New...
Star Reveals Which ‘Home Alone’ Trap Sent Him To The Hospital IRL
New York plays home to the majority of the greatest Christmas movies ever made. Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, It’s A Wonderful Life – all New York State Christmases. Another holiday favorite (and in my opinion, the greatest movie sequel of all time) set in NYC turns 30 this year: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.
9 Reader’s Digest ‘Best Xmas Towns’ Worthy Of An Albany Daytrip
With so many Christmas activities around the Capital Region, you could easily spend the whole holiday season here. But Upstate is in a such a prime area between the northeast and New England that you should plan a holiday daytrip (holidaytrip?) or you'll be missing out on some of the country's top spots.
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
