Read full article on original website
Related
whqr.org
California plans to cut incentives for home solar, worrying environmentalists
The commission that regulates California's utilities voted unanimously to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar that helped make the state the largest solar market in the nation. California is considered the bellwether for the nation's renewable energy policy. Solar advocates worry that getting rid of the incentive will slow...
whqr.org
NC schools still have an acute bus driver shortage. Who's going to fix it?
At 4:45 a.m, Nicole Smith wakes up and heads to the Durham Public Schools’ bus compound to start her day as a bus driver. When the kids are all dropped off at school around 9 a.m., she pulls back into the lot and transitions to the next phase of her workday.
whqr.org
Big stage awaits: NC Central prepares to face Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl
Smackdab in the middle of Durham, O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium is where North Carolina Central University’s football team has played most of its games this season. It’s a humble and old venue, built in 1975 with the capacity to seat about 10,000 fans. Most of the bleachers don’t have backs and stadium lights hang from tall wooden poles over the field.
Comments / 0