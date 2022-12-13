Read full article on original website
Searches in Tri-Cities lead to one of Eastern WA's largest drug seizures ever
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI’s Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force partnered with numerous Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies on December 14 to conduct multiple search warrants, leading to one of Eastern Washington’s largest drug seizures ever, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The...
Missing Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, flown back to US
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his foster parent was found in Vietnam with the woman and her mother. The boy, identified as “ND,” arrived back in Seattle on Friday morning, accompanied by FBI agents and victims’ advocates. The boy reunited with his biological mother after he arrived.
Minnesota man who said he idolized mass shooters arrested after building arsenal of weapons, FBI says
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who said he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades from an FBI informant, according to charges filed this week.
Polygamous leader conspired from prison to help child wives escape foster care, feds say
A polygamous leader helped girls he considered his wives escape last month from Arizona group homes, according to an affidavit filed this week that alleges he did so from a federal prison. The filing said Samuel Rappylee Bateman helped orchestrate the escape in a series of video calls from the...
WSP will continue HiVE patrols in following weeks
WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Patrol is continuing its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVe) patrols across the state in order to deter serious collisions, according to a press release from WSP. Along with allied agencies, troopers will patrol areas where collisions are likely. HiVE patrols are scheduled for December...
Washington's pay transparency law takes effect in January
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State's pay transparency law is set to take effect on January 1. Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill that requires employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or salary range and a general description of all benefits, in March. "Pay transparency is important...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down. "I am honored to become the next president...
