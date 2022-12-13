Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
Dec. 16, 2022: The Impact of The Holocaust on Local Juneau Families
The “Americans and the Holocaust” presented by the Juneau Public Library only runs for a few more days. The show closes on December 20 with a special presentation:. Juneau residents Rebecca Braun, Eva Bornstein, Helena Fagan, and Sheryl Weinberg will share their personal family connections to the Holocaust; stories of loss, survival, and how the Shoah has resonated through the generations.
ktoo.org
Juneau School District extends contract with food vendor
The Juneau School District has extended its contract with NANA Management Services, the food vendor whose worker mistakenly delivered floor sealant to a food warehouse this summer. Staff served the floor sealant to students, thinking it was shelf-stable milk. The school board will vote in January whether to pursue a...
ktoo.org
Bartenders in Juneau say unpleasant — even violent — interactions with patrons are on the rise
David Elrod is a software engineer, but several nights a week you’ll find him at the Crystal Saloon in Juneau, where he enjoys fixing the vintage pinball machines in the upstairs game room. He’s been tending bar for 16 years, but he says an incident earlier this month was...
ktoo.org
Newscast — Friday, December 16, 2022
Juneau Assembly funds four affordable and mixed-income housing projects. This year’s Arctic Report Card highlights Indigenous perspectives, but is it enough?. I bring stories from the community into the KTOO newsroom so that all of our reporting matters. I want to hear my community’s struggles and its wins reflected in our coverage. Does our reporting reflect your experience in Juneau?
ktoo.org
Dec. 14, 2022: Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Ceramic Show, United Way Health Navigators, Riverview Senior Living, and Juneau Police Department
With the temperatures dropping, it’s the time of year when we are warmed by family, taking care of each other and ourselves. On today’s Juneau Afternoon, host Katie Bausler chats with guests about well-being, care for family, and safety around the holidays. Also, Katie chats with Mercedes Munoz about her upcoming pop-up show at Amalga Distillery.
ktoo.org
Arctic front brings extreme cold, high winds to Juneau this week
A cold snap is settling over Southeast Alaska starting this weekend into early next week, with high winds and cold temperatures with record-breaking potential. As the Arctic front arrived in Juneau Friday morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist Nicole Ferrin outlined the coming days on Facebook live. Temperatures will get progressively colder each day through the start of next week, with prolonged sub-zero temperatures anticipated. Monday’s high is predicted to be just 4 degrees Fahrenheit.
ktoo.org
Juneau Assembly funds four affordable and mixed-income housing projects
Four organizations will receive funding for new housing projects through Juneau’s affordable housing fund. The Juneau Assembly approved $2 million in grants and loans from the fund this week. AWARE, a nonprofit that supports victims of domestic and sexual violence, will receive a $200,000 grant to develop seven affordable...
kstk.org
Baby, it’s (going to be) cold outside in Southeast
In the next few days, cold air from Canada will chill Southeast Alaska down to its lowest temperatures so far this winter. The National Weather Service forecasts consistent, sub-zero wind chills throughout the region beginning Sunday (December 18). The weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures throughout the panhandle in the single-digits in the north or low-teens in the south.
kinyradio.com
Brown Bear Cub in Alaska tests positive for Avian Influenza
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has been detected in a brown bear cub on Kodiak Island, Alaska. This is the first time HPAI has ever been detected in a brown bear. A deer hunter on Kodiak found the dead bear, a cub of the year,...
khns.org
The latest ferry cancellation
Recently some ferry runs were canceled because of the weather. This Sunday, the cancellation of the LeConte was due to staffing issues. Per Coast Guard regulation, some minimum crewing requirements must be met for the boat to run safely. Marine Highway public information officer Sam Dapcevich talked with KHNS about...
kinyradio.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Juneau Planning Commission application period extended
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The full Assembly sitting as the Human Resources Committee has cancelled its meeting scheduled for today to interview Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Planning Commission applicants. There were a small number of initial applicants for the Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and the Planning Commission and some...
FOX 28 Spokane
Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his house
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Trooper say a court services officer with the agency has died after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome. Troopers say Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him. Worland was declared dead at the scene. Court services officers are law enforcement officers that provide prisoner transport services, courthouse security and court document service. The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and state Department of Fish and Game are investigating the case. According to the fish and game department, muskoxen are stocky, long-haired animals with slight shoulder humps and horns and can weigh up to 800 pounds.
Comments / 2