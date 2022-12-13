Wednesday night’s workshop was a chance for Washington residents to get educated. And to educate. More than 40 residents gathered in the Washington City Auditorium for the first of three planned workshops that are being organized as the city moves forward with developing its 10-year comprehensive plan known as “Grow WashMo.” The plan, which is expected to be completed sometime in June 2023, aims to identify future land use opportunities, such as possible routes for new streets, residential subdivisions, mixed use development, new park and recreation areas, and also possible areas suitable for annexation. The plan will also be used by the city for economic development initiatives.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO