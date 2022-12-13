Read full article on original website
Schroeder hits milestone in Borgia’s Monday win
Unofficially, it was Grant Schroeder night at St. Francis Borgia. The Borgia senior scored 18 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau Monday in Borgia’s 65-29 home win over Owensville.
Borgia cheerleaders win state title, Union second
Four area cheer programs competed last weekend in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association championships in Cape Girardeau. St. Francis Borgia won the area’s lone state championship, claiming the top spot in the Class 2A Small Division.
Warrenton holds on to defeat Wildcats
Trailing by as much as 23 points, the Union boys basketball Wildcats nearly caught up to Warrenton Friday. Warrenton (3-3) managed to hold off Union (4-2) in the end, 69-65.
Keiser leads Union girls at home tournament
Brianna Keiser’s third-place finish paced the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats Friday at the Union Tournament. Union had five wrestlers in its home tournament with four reaching placement matches.
Pacific wins seventh-place game in closing seconds
The shoe was on the other foot for Pacific girls basketball at Herculaneum Friday. Just 48 hours after a second-round loss on a tiebreaking shot at the buzzer against Crystal City, the Lady Indians (2-3) were on the winning side of the same situation in the final round of the 25th annual Red and Black Classic.
Lady Jays dominate first conference foe
While the scoreboard said the Lady Jays won by 13, the game was decided by the end of the third quarter Friday. Washington (2-2, 1-0) routed visiting Ft. Zumwalt North (1-3, 1-1) in the first GAC Central battle of the season, 44-31.
Rolla steamrolls Indians
Rolla rolled through Pacific on the way to its fourth boys basketball win of the season Friday. The Bulldogs (4-2) won in convincing fashion, 59-22, dropping Pacific to 2-5 on the year.
Park Board backs Stapps' nomination for Washington Hall of Fame induction
Mike and Eileen Stapp, two longtime volunteers with the Washington Youth Sports Association will soon see their names added to the Washington Hall of Fame following a unanimous vote of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday. Mike said he was “surprised” to learn that he and his...
Light poles to be removed from fields
Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash
A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
PHOTO GALLERY: Wreaths Across America comes to Union
Wreaths Across America was held for the first time in Union Saturday, with more than 100 volunteers facing a wind chill of 17 degrees to place wreaths on the graves of 500 veterans. American Legion Post 297 raised $10,000 to be able to place the wreaths at Union City Cemetery,...
Hoffmanns announce purchase of Phoenix Center shopping centers
Washington’s largest shopping center is under new ownership. The Hoffmann Family of Companies has entered into an agreement to purchase the Phoenix Shopping Center in Washington and an additional 16 acres of undeveloped land from developer Joe Vernaci.
Washington announces holiday trash changes
While the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays will alter the hours of operation for the Washington’s landfill and recycle center, there will be no changes to the city’s curbside trash pick-up schedule, according to an announcement from the city. The landfill and recycle center will both...
Envisioning A More Complete Washington: City hosts first of three workshops as part of long-range plan development
Wednesday night’s workshop was a chance for Washington residents to get educated. And to educate. More than 40 residents gathered in the Washington City Auditorium for the first of three planned workshops that are being organized as the city moves forward with developing its 10-year comprehensive plan known as “Grow WashMo.” The plan, which is expected to be completed sometime in June 2023, aims to identify future land use opportunities, such as possible routes for new streets, residential subdivisions, mixed use development, new park and recreation areas, and also possible areas suitable for annexation. The plan will also be used by the city for economic development initiatives.
City of Union sales tax decreases
Union saw its streak of five consecutive months of year-over-year monthly sales tax revenue increases snapped in October. The city collected $235,166 in October 2022, the most recent month available. That was a decrease of $26,557, or 12.5 percent, from the $261,723 collected in October 2021, according to figures with the board of aldermen’s Dec. 12 agenda packet.
Law enforcement officials warn of possible porch piracy ahead of holidays
Law enforcement officials in Franklin County are warning people of the possibility of package thefts during this holiday season. According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, his department has already received 40-plus reports of stolen packages and he expects that number to climb as the holidays inch closer.
