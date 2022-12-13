Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings charge back from 33-0 deficit to complete largest comeback in NFL history
Minnesota clinched the NFC North in grand fashion, both with the historic comeback and by reaching 10 wins in one-scores games.
NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman... The post NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback
The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half. Minnesota... The post Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
News 5 sports reporters break down the first half of the Browns vs Ravens game
The Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head at FirstEnergy Stadium for a pivotal AFC North matchup and there will be plenty to talk about.
NFL Draft Profile: Brycen Tremayne, Wide Receiver, Stanford Cardinal
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Stanford WR Brycen Tremayne
Klee with Three: When you're 8 years old, Broncos tickets are a perfect stocking stuffer
Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Cardinals on Sunday: 1. Stuff their stockings with Broncos tickets Quick, spot the silver lining of the Broncos stinking up the joint with a 3-10 record and no hope for the playoffs long before Christmas. Answer: cheap tickets. I know millions of Coloradans who couldn’t care less if the Broncos are on the naughty list and still would have...
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: Miami arrives in snowy Orchard Park with trunks of cold weather gear, per report
The Miami Dolphins are going to feel very much like the road team during their Saturday night matchup against the rival Buffalo Bills. Old Man Winter arrived in Buffalo on Friday night, and left behind about eight inches of the white stuff. Buffalo isn't done with the snow just yet either, as a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
Josh Giddey Growing into Solid Second Option for OKC
Josh Giddey's efficiency has begun to improve on the season.
CBS Sports
Vikings vs. Colts score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis; Jonathan Taylor hurts ankle, out
Minnesota looks to clinch the NFC North while Indy hopes to keep its very slim playoff hopes alive. We're underway in Minnesota between the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (10-3). Saturday appeared to have all the makings of a Vikings blowout win, but it's the Colts on top early and in full control. This despite the 2021 rushing king, Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, being ruled out with ankle injury after one reception for 13 yards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Twins could be outbid on Dansby Swanson, will turn to Justin Turner, Joey Gallo
Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but there's still plenty of calendar left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. As such, there are also still plenty of rumors left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Speaking of which, you can find Friday's crop of rumors just below. Twins'...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at walk-through
Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's walk-through, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun and Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com report. While Shaffer doesn't expect Jackson to be active Saturday against the Browns, Tyler Huntley (concussion protocol) was at Thursday's walk-through and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Added context regarding the duo's Week 15 status will arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' final injury report of the week is posted.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Out again
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
Comments / 0