Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man killed in crash with parked vehicles
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 24-year-old man that was killed when his vehicle crashed into parked vehicles in south Bakersfield last week. Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, Patrick Daniel Castellon, of Bakersfield was driving in the 7700 block of Granite Peak Street,...
Bakersfield Now
Man pleads not guilty in fatal NW Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man accused of shooting and killing Jack Owen Early Jr., 57 in northwest Bakersfield Tuesday pleaded not guilty today, according to court records. Kevan Richard Brown, 40 is charged with first-degree murder in the homicide. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon. Brown is accused of...
Bakersfield Now
Deputies search for vandalism suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of vandalism in Shafter. The incident happened Dec. 6 in the area of Burbank Street and Mannel Avenue in Shafter when the two men were caught on camera targeting and looking inside a vehicle, said KCSO.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man seriously injured when suspected DUI driver struck him, pinned against vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was seriously injured after he was allegedly struck by a DUI driver and pinned between two vehicles in central Bakersfield Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street regarding a...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man charged with being felon in possession of ammunition: DOJ
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 33-year-old Bakersfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Myron Raphael Tucker is accused of an incident on May 10, 2022 when he allegedly threw a loaded firearm...
Bakersfield Now
The Kern County Cancer Foundation Annual Pediatric Party
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted its annual Pediatric Party on Saturday, December 17th to bring happiness to families. This event was held at Upstart Village 201 New Stine Suite 300 Bakersfield, Ca. Santa Claus distributed over 100 toys donated by Kern Family Health Care...
Bakersfield Now
Crews extinguish building fire in Oildale: KCFD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a building fire in Oildale Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. Around 3:30 p.m. the department received a report of a building on fire in the area of N. Chester Avenue and China Grade Loop. Firefighters saw a large column of black smoke north of the original location.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Hyundai donates $15k to Alzheimer's Disease Association in grand opening
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Hyundai donated $15,000 to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC) Friday morning during their grand opening. The special check was presented by Patrick Beck, owner of Bakersfield Hyundai, located at 5300 Wible Road. "Bakersfield Hyundai is so happy to donate our time...
Bakersfield Now
132 cited in joint traffic enforcement operation: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a joint traffic enforcement operation Wednesday, targeting speeding drivers, and over 100 citations were issued. A total of 132 citations were written out to drivers caught driving over the speed limit by BPD's and CHP's respective...
Bakersfield Now
17-year Kern firefighter veteran honored after passing from cancer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighter Mark Schmidt, 61 was honored Thursday morning in a memorial service in northwest Bakersfield. Schmidt, a 17-year veteran of the department, passed away on Nov. 27 after a years-long battle with cancer, according to Kern Fire officials. Several KCFD personnel were in...
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Dec. 15
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Harry from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Harry or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
Bakersfield Now
CHP schedule DUI & driver's license checkpoint on Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16 at an unincorporated location in Bakersfield. The checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the next morning. Officers will be looking for drivers with signs of...
Bakersfield Now
Your Voice. Your Future. Town Hall: The Dangers of Fentanyl
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The fentanyl crisis is impacting the country as well here in Kern County. Eyewitness News presents, "Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall on the Dangers of Fentanyl Wednesday at 6:00 pm on KBAK-CBS. Evening Anchor Rachelle Murcia and Eyewitness News Reporter Leslie Valle we'll be...
Bakersfield Now
Mother speaks out after son dies from fentanyl overdose
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Friends and family members of those who died gathered at a remembrance service at the Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary to honor their loved ones Thursday night. “My son wasn’t a bad person. He was a good kid," said Elizabeth Guillen, the mother of Christopher...
Bakersfield Now
David Shepard demands recount in State Senate race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Melissa Hurtado was sworn into the California State Senate on Saturday after an extremely close race. However, her opponent David Shepard officially requested a recount in all four counties under Senate District 16, which include Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare County. Shepard said Tulare County...
Bakersfield Now
Equine Heart Connection to host Hot Coco & Horses Fundraiser
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Equine Heart Connection in Bakersfield is getting ready to host its Hot Coco & Horses Fundraiser. Equine Heart Connection helps kids and adults use a nationally certified curriculum to promote essential life skills development, self-esteem, and confidence building in a non-judgemental environment. They will...
Bakersfield Now
Bak. city council passes vacant building ordinances to stop trend of fires from continuing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Wednesday night, the Bakersfield City Council passed three ordinances meant to stop property owners from allowing vacant properties to be open and available for homeless people to come and start fires, like what has happened in the city multiple times. "What we're doing now when...
Bakersfield Now
Get in the holiday spirit and browse at millions of dazzling HolidayLights at CALM
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Living Museum (CALM), invites the community to its largest fundraiser of the year, the 20th annual HolidayLights. Millions of lights surround the mile-long path through CALM's expansive parking lot as folks browse through the dazzling animated light displays. The HoldiayLights are a family...
Bakersfield Now
CSUB renovates locker rooms for women's athletics
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The long-awaited process is finally complete. Thursday morning, California State University of Bakersfield Athletics revealed the new women's locker rooms for six sports: Soccer, swim & dive, golf, beach volleyball, softball, and track & field. It happens to be completed on the year the U.S. celebrates its 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX, which prohibited sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal government funding.
Comments / 0