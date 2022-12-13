ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melba, ID

Melba, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Melba.

The Nyssa High School basketball team will have a game with Melba Senior High School on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.

Nyssa High School
Melba Senior High School
December 12, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cole Valley Christian School basketball team will have a game with Melba Senior High School on December 13, 2022, 15:30:00.

Cole Valley Christian School
Melba Senior High School
December 13, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

