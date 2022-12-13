ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

David Shepard demands recount in State Senate race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Melissa Hurtado was sworn into the California State Senate on Saturday after an extremely close race. However, her opponent David Shepard officially requested a recount in all four counties under Senate District 16, which include Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare County. Shepard said Tulare County...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Final 10 ballots in Nov. general election to be counted this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The final 10 ballots in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election are pending but will be processed Dec. 17, 2022 at the Kern County Elections Office, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk in a statement. The general election votes were certified Dec. 8,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

Under a decade's-old program, people with solar panels can get paid by their power companies by sharing excess solar energy they don't need, leading some solar homes to pay minimal electric bills. That's led to criticism that rooftop solar customers aren't paying their fair share into the rest of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Kern County Cancer Foundation Annual Pediatric Party

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted its annual Pediatric Party on Saturday, December 17th to bring happiness to families. This event was held at Upstart Village 201 New Stine Suite 300 Bakersfield, Ca. Santa Claus distributed over 100 toys donated by Kern Family Health Care...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
17-year Kern firefighter veteran honored after passing from cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighter Mark Schmidt, 61 was honored Thursday morning in a memorial service in northwest Bakersfield. Schmidt, a 17-year veteran of the department, passed away on Nov. 27 after a years-long battle with cancer, according to Kern Fire officials. Several KCFD personnel were in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
North High student assaults campus security employee: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A campus security employee at North High School was assaulted by a student Friday, according to a Kern High School District official. The employee was assaulted when they were trying to break up a fight, said KHSD. According to Erin Briscoe, Public Information and Communications...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CSUB renovates locker rooms for women's athletics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The long-awaited process is finally complete. Thursday morning, California State University of Bakersfield Athletics revealed the new women's locker rooms for six sports: Soccer, swim & dive, golf, beach volleyball, softball, and track & field. It happens to be completed on the year the U.S. celebrates its 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX, which prohibited sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal government funding.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Man pleads not guilty in fatal NW Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man accused of shooting and killing Jack Owen Early Jr., 57 in northwest Bakersfield Tuesday pleaded not guilty today, according to court records. Kevan Richard Brown, 40 is charged with first-degree murder in the homicide. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon. Brown is accused of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield man killed in crash with parked vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 24-year-old man that was killed when his vehicle crashed into parked vehicles in south Bakersfield last week. Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, Patrick Daniel Castellon, of Bakersfield was driving in the 7700 block of Granite Peak Street,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Equine Heart Connection to host Hot Coco & Horses Fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Equine Heart Connection in Bakersfield is getting ready to host its Hot Coco & Horses Fundraiser. Equine Heart Connection helps kids and adults use a nationally certified curriculum to promote essential life skills development, self-esteem, and confidence building in a non-judgemental environment. They will...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Man convicted of 2021 Hart Hotel shooting, faces up to 49 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was convicted for attempted murder and weapon charges in a 2021 shooting near the Hart Hotel in downtown Bakersfield, according to Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Derrick Lamonte Rice was found guilty Thursday by a Kern County jury. On March 14, 2021,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Deputies search for vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of vandalism in Shafter. The incident happened Dec. 6 in the area of Burbank Street and Mannel Avenue in Shafter when the two men were caught on camera targeting and looking inside a vehicle, said KCSO.
SHAFTER, CA
'Pet of the Week' Dec. 15

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Harry from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Harry or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
KERN COUNTY, CA
CHP schedule DUI & driver's license checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16 at an unincorporated location in Bakersfield. The checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the next morning. Officers will be looking for drivers with signs of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

