BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The long-awaited process is finally complete. Thursday morning, California State University of Bakersfield Athletics revealed the new women's locker rooms for six sports: Soccer, swim & dive, golf, beach volleyball, softball, and track & field. It happens to be completed on the year the U.S. celebrates its 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX, which prohibited sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal government funding.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO