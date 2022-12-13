Read full article on original website
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
The different ways Americans celebrate New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating in Times Square and on the Las Vegas Strip — people in towns across the country are also ringing in the new year in unique ways. Many of the local celebrations involve lowering – or dropping...
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen two years after disappearance
The fear of a missing child is something far too many have felt in Las Vegas and all around the world. Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen …. The fear of a missing child is something far too many have felt in Las Vegas and all around the world.
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
North Las Vegas Police search for 12-year-old boy last seen Dec. 13
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his home. North Las Vegas Police search for 12-year-old boy …. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his home. WATCH:...
Residents say Animal Foundation taking weeks for intake appointments
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It is getting harder to drop off a stray or a found dog at The Animal Foundation. Several rescue groups said appointments get booked up quickly, and can sometimes take days or weeks to bring in animals. The Animal Foundation’s website said the next available time...
Clark County school preparing teachers of tomorrow with real-world experience
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County schools have continued to face a teacher shortage, and the nationwide shortage has made it difficult to recruit teachers from elsewhere. One CCSD school may have a solution, and it could involve your child. Wednesday morning was not the first time high school...
Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help. Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Las...
More than just a game with ESPN Events | Las Vegas Bowl
Executive director John Saccenti tells us about the events leading up to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17th at Allegiant Stadium. This year the Florida Gators will take on the Oregon State Beavers in this college bowl match-up. For tickets, visit lvbowl.com.
