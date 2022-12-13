Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
WOW Drawing Higher Ratings Than Any Wrestling Show Not Produced By WWE Or AEW
Just based on the television ratings, it's plain to see that AEW and WWE are the two most successful wrestling companies in the world right now. But the wrestling promotion that's being watched third most may come as a surprise. New York Times and Wreslenomics.com's Brandon Thurston worked in tandem...
Karrion Kross Reveals One Of The First WWE Stars To Reach Out After Release
While Drew McIntyre has publicly declared his rage against Karion Kross, off-camera the Scottish wrestler went out of his way to provide moral support when Kross was let go from WWE in November 2021. During an appearance on "Cheap Heat," Kross revealed that McIntyre was "one of the first people...
Konnan Rips Top AEW Stars For Playing Video Games Instead Of Learning From Vets
AEW's locker room has been filled with legends over the years, from Chris Jericho to the arrival of Sting, William Regal, and Brian Danielson. But one former wrestler is stunned by reports some of the company's younger stars aren't soaking up lessons from the veterans around them. On a recent...
Big Question Answered As Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE SmackDown
It's now crystal clear that Uncle Howdy is not Bray Wyatt's alter ego, and is in fact, a separate individual trying to guide Wyatt on the right path. On the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, LA Knight once again stormed down to the ring to accuse Wyatt of ambushing him in the backstage area over the past few weeks, despite Wyatt's repeated plea of innocence. Wyatt claimed that Knight was "barking up the wrong tree" and that had yet to lay a finger on Knight. However, Wyatt admitted that Knight was justified in being skeptical, and was willing to give him one last chance to make peace. Just as Wyatt entered the ring, Knight launched at the former Universal Champion with stiff right hands and stomps, with a defenseless Wyatt laying in the ring.
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/16): Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Returns, Gunther Vs. Ricochet For The Intercontinental Title
The final live episode of "WWE SmackDown" before the festive period comes to you tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It'll be a special night in the Windy City as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand for the first time since The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. While Reigns' role on tonight's show has yet to be determined, he returns to television at a time when The Bloodline is seemingly as tight as they've ever been, with Sami Zayn now an integral part of the stable.
WWE Star Posts Tribute To Brodie Lee On His Birthday
Brodie Lee would have turned 43 today and a longtime friend in WWE wanted to make sure that everyone still remembers "we know what that means." Brodie Lee left the world with countless friends in the wrestling business and Big E, whom Brodie Lee was close with, took to Twitter to pay tribute to a man who gave so much back to the wrestling world. "Happy birthday, my brother. We still remember you. We still love you. We still miss you," wrote Big E.
More Details On Vince McMahon's Potential Attempt At WWE Return
This week, news broke that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had regrets about stepping down earlier this year due to allegations of "hush money" payoffs involving sexual indiscretion, and was possibly looking into making a return to the company. Now, further details are trickling out concerning a possible return, despite the fact that the idea is reportedly not very appealing to those still working for WWE behind the scenes.
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
Next Title Challengers For The Usos Decided On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline has been the most powerful WWE group in recent history. Not only has Roman Reigns been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, but Jimmy and Jey Uso have sat atop the tag team division for over 500 days, becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time. The next team looking to dethrone the Usos has been determined.
Saraya Keeps WWE Character 'Locked In My Basement'
Now that she has officially made her return to wrestling after a victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Full Gear, Saraya is no longer facing questions about her in-ring future and being medically cleared. Now, there's just a lot of curiosity regarding who will be her mystery partner in Los Angeles on January 11 for "AEW Dynamite" and whether or not that partner could be revealed as Sasha Banks. She's also apparently receiving inquiries on if she has any relation to former WWE star Paige.
John Cena Set To Get 'Ucey' In WWE In-Ring Return
WWE is set to cap off 2022 with a match of epic proportions, as John Cena & Kevin Owens square off against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn on the 12/30 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Tampa, Florida. The match was set up during the closing stages of the...
LA Knight On Why Second WWE NXT Run Was Better Than The First
A fresh set of faces and a second chance were all LA Knight needed. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the WWE star opened up about his initial run with "NXT" and how his second stint was so different. After being released by WWE in 2014 following a brief stay with "NXT," Knight eventually returned to WWE in 2021 and re-debuted at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.
Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will
Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
Kevin Nash Concedes The Kliq May Have Screwed Over This Wrestler
Over the years, stories about "The Kliq" coming into conflict with other wrestlers behind the scenes have become extremely commonplace. The group, consisting of Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, all had quite a bit of pull in their respective companies, even when they were split up among WWE and WCW, and there has been no shortage of wrestlers claiming they were held back by the group. On the latest episode of "Kliq This" with Kevin Nash, the former New World Order member acknowledged there was at least one performer that likely got the short end of the stick because of the group.
AEW Announces Samoa Joe's Next TNT Title Defense
The ongoing feud between AEW TNT and ROH World Television champion Samoa Joe and Wardlow will see its first singles meeting between the two powerhouses before the new year. After Wardlow defeated Exodus Prime in swift fashion on the December 16 episode of AEW Rampage, he called out the "King of Television" to face him for the TNT Title on the spot in Dallas. Joe was not too fond of the idea, saying he never wanted to defend a championship in the state of Texas ever again. Instead, Joe said he'd face Wardlow at the New Year's Smash televised event on December 28 in Denver.
Dax Harwood Calls Recent ROH Match His 'Masterpiece'
Last weekend, the consensus highlight of a Tony Khan-produced Ring of Honor pay-per-view — this time, Final Battle — was, once again, a match between FTR and the Briscoes. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, their Double Dog Collar war registered a rating of 5 ½ stars. Their trilogy of matches — the previous two occurred at Supercard of Honor in April and July's Death Before Dishonor, which was a two-out-of-three-falls affair — became instant classics and settled a brewing feud that uniquely, unlike other major ROH programs this year, did not play out at all on AEW television.
Mike Chioda Names Best And Worst Things About Being A WWE Referee
Mike Chioda's career as a wrestling referee spanned three decades, and in an episode of his "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda" podcast, he fielded a listener question on the best and worst thing about the job. "The best thing about being a referee is you're third man in the ring," he said. "You get to experience it firsthand and enjoy somebody's incredible matches, like I have done myself in my career and other referees have done."
