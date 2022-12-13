Read full article on original website
New Zealand regulator warns against 2 entities allegedly engaged in digital asset fraud
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) of New Zealand has issued a warning to the public against two alleged digital asset scams operating in the country. The warnings were directed at Krypto Security and Bay Exchange, which the regulator said are charging non-existent fees and participating in unregulated market activity. “We...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Australia digital asset regulations coming in 2023
Australia plans on overhauling its digital asset regulations in 2023, setting the stage for comprehensive regulation and licensing of digital asset firms, the country’s Treasury announced this week. The move comes at a time when lax regulations have been blamed for losses incurred by thousands of Aussie investors following...
Canada’s securities regulator tightens rules guiding digital asset service providers
Stiffer regulations are coming to digital asset service firms operating in Canada following the recent implosions in the ecosystem. On December 12, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that it will expand the existing requirements for companies operating in the country. In a public disclosure, the CSA said that the...
South Korean regulators mull over new listing procedure following WEMIX’s delisting
South Korean financial regulators are considering wading into the control of the token listings for the country’s digital asset industry, reports The Herald Business. According to the report, authorities were rattled by the decision of the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA), a coalition of leading local exchanges, to delist WEMIX from their platforms. The delisting and the court’s ruling backing DAXA may have forced the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to mull over new regulations for the industry.
Thailand’s securities regulator ramps up investor protection with tighter digital asset regulation
Thailand’s primary securities regulator is eyeing the launch of comprehensive rules for the entire digital asset ecosystem to protect investors’ interests. Information picked up by local media outlet Bangkok Post noted that the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pushing for tighter controls over industry operators because of the recent implosions that rocked the industry this year. The SEC cited the collapses of TerraUSD, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) as reasons for the renewed urgency.
Boardz—A global forum powered with Bitcoin
Boardz is a global forum where users can discuss various topics and earn Bitcoin SV. In order to incentivize early participation, the Rewardz program launches with over 80 BSV, ready to tip users’ good content. Boardz is akin to old-school-style forums such as Reddit or GameFaqs. A Boardz user...
Bank of England invites applications for CBDC wallet proof of concept
The Bank of England (BoE) is inviting applications from companies on a sample wallet that could one day hold its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The BoE has been conducting research on the viability of a digital pound for years now, although it has yet to commit to developing one. However, it has previously revealed that if it did develop its CBDC, it would not produce the wallet.
China: Authorities arrest 63 people linked to digital asset money laundering ring
Chinese authorities operating in Inner Mongolia have uncovered a prolific money laundering ring using virtual currency for their illicit operations, according to a report released by a local media outlet. The gang was said to have succeeded in moving CNY12 billion (US$1.7 billion) since the start of their operation. Investigators...
Binance denies solvency issues as exchange endures record outflow
Binance’s CEO is trying to curb a massive outflow of assets as the digital exchange’s name gets dragged through the mud on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held a hearing into the collapse of the FTX exchange, whose former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday on fraud and money laundering charges. The hearing followed Tuesday’s hearing by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, part of Washington’s frantic efforts to appear as if they’re on top of this debacle.
Prof. Hilary Allen bursts BTC’s ‘decentralization’ bubble
If regulators are serious about tackling the systemic corruption that lies at the heart of ‘crypto,’ they need to bust the myth of ‘decentralization’ that tries to obfuscate responsibility for the sector’s criminality. Many of those who tuned in to Wednesday’s U.S. Senate Committee on...
Peter Schiff joins the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream to talk about Bitcoin as ‘digital gold’
Peter Schiff is a well-known economist, money manager, and gold bug. This week, he joined the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream and talked to Kurt Wuckert Jr. about Bitcoin, the recent market carnage, and much more. Wuckert attempted to educate Schiff on the real Bitcoin. Did it work out?. Welcome, Peter Schiff.
US court orders CFTC to serve lawsuit vs Ooki DAO founders
To satisfy the law’s requirements, a court in the United States has ordered the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to serve the two founders of Ooki DAO with a notice of a lawsuit. The CFTC had taken the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to court in September, notifying the entity...
Kurt Wuckert Jr. on FOX Business: FTX scandal is crystal clear lawbreaking
CoinGeek’s Kurt Wuckert Jr. once again joined Lisa Kennedy Montgomery on FOX Business to talk about the FTX scandal, the digital currency industry crash, and the regulations that are likely to follow. What’s the potential fallout in terms of regulation?. Kennedy begins by asking Wuckert what he believes...
