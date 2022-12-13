A new study shows that nearly half of transportation and logistics companies plan on innovating their AP platforms within three years. Transportation, shipping and logistics companies have proven essential to the rise of eCommerce, particularly since the pandemic began. Amid soaring demand, these businesses recognize a pressing need to upgrade their accounts payable (AP) systems to ensure that supplier and vendor payments are sent reliably and efficiently. Companies in this sector already process payables at high volumes — 71% process an average of at least 1,000 payables each month, and 72% expect their payables to rise by 11% or more over the next three years, as revealed in “Accounts Payable Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS report in collaboration with Routable.

3 DAYS AGO