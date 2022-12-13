Read full article on original website
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
Report: Chime Tried Two Times to Buy EWA DailyPay
Chime reportedly offered two deals to buy DailyPay but neither was accepted. The FinTech offered as much as $2 billion for the startup, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 15). Chime spent much of the year trying to make a deal — offering $1.6 billion in May and $2 billion in...
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
ManuFuture Taps OpenBOM to Streamline Custom Parts Manufacturing
OpenBOM and ManuFuture want to give mechanical custom parts manufacturing a digital makeover. OpenBOM, a digital product data management platform, announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) it was working with ManuFuture, a mechanical custom parts manufacturing marketplace. “Digital transformation is in the air and manufacturing companies are looking for connected cloud-native platforms...
Report: AI Chatbot Maker OpenAI Expects $1B in Revenue by 2024
AI chatbot maker OpenAI anticipates it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. That’s according to a report Thursday (Dec. 15) by Reuters, citing information from a trio of sources with knowledge of the company’s pitch to investors. One source said the company — a Silicon Valley nonprofit co-founded by Twitter/Tesla/Space X CEO Elon Musk — was recently valued at $20 billion.
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
High Cost of Living Breeds Selective Belt-Tightening
Everywhere you turn these days, impacts from the high cost of living seem to bombard your senses. Whether it’s small businesses, single moms, CFOs or retirees in the spotlight, chances are they are worried about inflation and the economy and taking measures to protect their proverbial castle from this unsparing external threat.
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
Digital Transformation Tools Turn Treasury Teams Into Strategic Business Advisers
Treasury departments are grappling with dynamic interest rates, tight labor markets and supply chain shocks. Josh Comer, head of global liquidity solutions for commercial banking at J.P. Morgan, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that while the pandemic and geopolitical risks ushered in a season of unpredictability for corporate treasurers and CFOs, wrestling with working capital and liquidity is always a permanent priority.
Data Access Will Power CFOs’ New Role in 2023
Businesses expanding globally will face numerous Black Swan challenges in 2023 and what will power them through is data access, so says Connatix Chief Financial Officer Joe Pergola. Pergola believes CFOs must partner closely with CEOs to navigate the economic headwinds and sat down with PYMNTS to discuss his insights...
Middle East Becomes IPO Oasis Amid Cooling Financial Markets
The Middle East has become a bright spot among financial markets as IPO activity declines. Initial public offerings (IPOs) in that part of the world have brought in $22.6 billion this year, more than half of the proceeds in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, according to a Bloomberg report.
‘Trusted’ Data Sets Take Fraud Out of Online Onboarding Processes
When it comes to a user-friendly experience, online onboarding processes play a key role. Not only in keeping things flowing smoothly but also by providing peace of mind by addressing customers’ increased fraud and risk concerns. For organizations, meeting that expectation begins with the onboarding or enrollment of potential...
Global Growth Creates Compliance Challenge for Digital Brands
The digital economy’s capacity to operate in real time across international borders can add layers of complexity to businesses’ commercial opportunities. Digital businesses can launch globally as quickly as they can locally, but they must take the challenges and complexities that come with international payments into consideration. As...
Binance Auditor Pauses All Work Across Crypto Markets
Accounting firm Mazars is putting its crypto markets practice on hold. The reversal comes just days after the firm faced pushback following its recent work for digital exchange Binance, a limited project that has now caused the international audit group to announce it is pausing all work with existing cryptocurrency clients and will not be taking on any new business.
CRA Data Shows More Small Business Loans for Fewer Dollars
The number of small business loans made in 2021 increased but the dollar amount decreased. The same was true of small farm loans, according to a fact sheet about findings from analysis of nationwide summary statistics for 2021 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) data that was released Thursday (Dec. 15). The...
Financial Securities and Payments Firm Swift Announces Leadership Change
The board of financial securities and payments transactions facilitator Swift has a new chair. Swift Chair Yawar Shah has retired from the board after 16 years in that role. During the leadership transition, Deputy Chair Mark Buitenhek will cover the chair’s activities until the board elects a new chair in the coming months, Swift said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release.
International Money Transfer Firm Wise Launches New Savings Product
International money transfer company Wise has launched a new savings product. Launched in the U.K. on Thursday (Dec. 15), the new “Interest” product lets Wise Assets customers in the U.K. earn interest on their pounds, euros and dollars. The annual variable yields are 3.29% on USD balances, 2.52% on GBP balances and 0.88% on EUR balances, Wise said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS.
Logistics Companies Prioritize Automated Accounts Payables to Improve Supplier Relationships
A new study shows that nearly half of transportation and logistics companies plan on innovating their AP platforms within three years. Transportation, shipping and logistics companies have proven essential to the rise of eCommerce, particularly since the pandemic began. Amid soaring demand, these businesses recognize a pressing need to upgrade their accounts payable (AP) systems to ensure that supplier and vendor payments are sent reliably and efficiently. Companies in this sector already process payables at high volumes — 71% process an average of at least 1,000 payables each month, and 72% expect their payables to rise by 11% or more over the next three years, as revealed in “Accounts Payable Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS report in collaboration with Routable.
55% of Trucking-Transport Firms Say Accounts Payable Innovation Is Important
The great digital shift demands that trucking-transport firms update and modernize their accounts payable processes. Simply put, the paper-based and manual AP processes that have been stubbornly entrenched in transport and logistics have introduced pain points that are exacerbated with swelling payments volumes. In the report “AP Automation: Transportation Companies...
Freightos Sees $1.8T Opportunity to Digitize Freight, Supply Chain
The future of freight, logistics and the supply chain lies with digitization and online platforms. That’s according to freight booking and payments firm Freightos, which filed its F-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Dec. 9 as it aims to list on the public markets. The filing details...
