The Milwaukee Bucks host the Utah Jazz for an interleague battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Bucks prediction and pick. The Jazz have been the biggest shocker of the 2022-23 season to date. They are (17-14) on the year despite trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past offseason. Utah has won two in a row against the New Orleans Pelicans with both being at home. On Thursday night, the Jazz escaped with a 132-129 vicotry over NO as Jordan Clarkson scored 39 points to lead the game. The Jazz are the 7th seed in the Western Conference.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO