Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
Timberwolves bench to see action vs. reeling Bulls
The Minnesota Timberwolves survived one game without Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell. Missing three starters again is a
LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions
Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a hoops junkie. But he also holds an appreciation for other sports, with soccer being one of them. With the World Cup Final between Argentina and France set to take place Saturday morning, the media asked James who his pick is to win the World Cup […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Chris Paul’s graduation from Winston-Salem State
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one proud friend after witnessing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul graduate from Winston-Salem State. Paul joined Winston-Salem State’s graduation ceremony on Friday just a day after helping the Suns take down the Los Angeles Clippers, taking a nearly four-hour flight from California in order to be part of […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Chris Paul’s graduation from Winston-Salem State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Utah Jazz for an interleague battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Bucks prediction and pick. The Jazz have been the biggest shocker of the 2022-23 season to date. They are (17-14) on the year despite trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past offseason. Utah has won two in a row against the New Orleans Pelicans with both being at home. On Thursday night, the Jazz escaped with a 132-129 vicotry over NO as Jordan Clarkson scored 39 points to lead the game. The Jazz are the 7th seed in the Western Conference.
Joel Embiid reveals why James Harden is the biggest X-factor for Sixers offense
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid and James Harden are starting to figure it out. The Philadelphia 76ers stars have been very effective previously but are now showing what they can when they’re both on their A-game. In the Sixers’ 118-106 win over the Golden State Warriors, they combined for 61 points and helped the team push its winning streak to four.
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Is Luka Doncic playing vs. Cavs
Luka Doncic is the backbone of the Dallas Mavericks offense. The Slovenian superstar has willed his team to multiple improbable wins this season. However, Doncic has also been dealing with a quadriceps injury he suffered nearly a week ago. With a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers looming, the question is: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? […] The post Is Luka Doncic playing vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is John Wall playing today vs. Wizards
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards at Crypto Dot Com Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Clippers acquired five-time NBA All-Star guard John Wall this season after he missed the entire 2021-22 season with the Houston Rockets. As the injury-riddled 2022-23 season continues and Wall’s return is closely […] The post Is John Wall playing today vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers
Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma reacts to Lakers showing trade interest in him
The Los Angeles Lakers still sit below .500 and its clear reinforcements are needed at the trade deadline. Funny enough, a familiar face has crept onto their radar, with rumors swirling that LA is interested in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who is enjoying a career campaign in DC in 2022-23. He was part of the Russell Westbrook trade in the summer of 2021.
Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad
Brian Scalabrine recently joined Kevin Garnett’s podcast and made a bold declaration in reference to the 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Finals team, per KG: Certified. “We were the greatest defensive team to ever play,” Scalabrine said. “You think so? One of ’em,” Garnett responded. However, Scalabrine then doubled down on his 2008 Celtics comment. “The […] The post Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
A fully healthy Portland Trail Blazers squad will look to improve out on the road as they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Rockets prediction and pick will be made. Coming into this contest with a 16-12 record which includes a 9-7 mark out […] The post NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0