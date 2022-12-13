ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions

Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a hoops junkie. But he also holds an appreciation for other sports, with soccer being one of them. With the World Cup Final between Argentina and France set to take place Saturday morning, the media asked James who his pick is to win the World Cup […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers

Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Utah Jazz for an interleague battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Bucks prediction and pick. The Jazz have been the biggest shocker of the 2022-23 season to date. They are (17-14) on the year despite trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past offseason. Utah has won two in a row against the New Orleans Pelicans with both being at home. On Thursday night, the Jazz escaped with a 132-129 vicotry over NO as Jordan Clarkson scored 39 points to lead the game. The Jazz are the 7th seed in the Western Conference.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pistons’ true feelings on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Lakers, Suns, Hawks circling in

Based on how he’s been playing this season, it’s no surprise that Bojan Bogdanovic has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the league right now. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks, among other teams, have all been linked to the veteran sharpshooter, with these sides hoping that the Detroit […] The post RUMOR: Pistons’ true feelings on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Lakers, Suns, Hawks circling in appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma reacts to Lakers showing trade interest in him

The Los Angeles Lakers still sit below .500 and its clear reinforcements are needed at the trade deadline. Funny enough, a familiar face has crept onto their radar, with rumors swirling that LA is interested in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who is enjoying a career campaign in DC in 2022-23. He was part of the Russell Westbrook trade in the summer of 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings

Patrick Beverley hasn’t exactly made as significant an impact as he or the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped for when they brought him in this past summer. So much so, that the 34-year-old veteran has emerged as a trade chip for the Lakers as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of what they’re hoping […] The post RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad

Brian Scalabrine recently joined Kevin Garnett’s podcast and made a bold declaration in reference to the 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Finals team, per KG: Certified. “We were the greatest defensive team to ever play,” Scalabrine said. “You think so? One of ’em,” Garnett responded. However, Scalabrine then doubled down on his 2008 Celtics comment. “The […] The post Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
