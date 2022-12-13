Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
Josh Giddey Growing into Solid Second Option for OKC
Josh Giddey's efficiency has begun to improve on the season.
LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions
Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a hoops junkie. But he also holds an appreciation for other sports, with soccer being one of them. With the World Cup Final between Argentina and France set to take place Saturday morning, the media asked James who his pick is to win the World Cup […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers
Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Joel Embiid reveals why James Harden is the biggest X-factor for Sixers offense
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid and James Harden are starting to figure it out. The Philadelphia 76ers stars have been very effective previously but are now showing what they can when they’re both on their A-game. In the Sixers’ 118-106 win over the Golden State Warriors, they combined for 61 points and helped the team push its winning streak to four.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Utah Jazz for an interleague battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Bucks prediction and pick. The Jazz have been the biggest shocker of the 2022-23 season to date. They are (17-14) on the year despite trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past offseason. Utah has won two in a row against the New Orleans Pelicans with both being at home. On Thursday night, the Jazz escaped with a 132-129 vicotry over NO as Jordan Clarkson scored 39 points to lead the game. The Jazz are the 7th seed in the Western Conference.
RUMOR: Pistons’ true feelings on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Lakers, Suns, Hawks circling in
Based on how he’s been playing this season, it’s no surprise that Bojan Bogdanovic has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the league right now. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks, among other teams, have all been linked to the veteran sharpshooter, with these sides hoping that the Detroit […] The post RUMOR: Pistons’ true feelings on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Lakers, Suns, Hawks circling in appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma reacts to Lakers showing trade interest in him
The Los Angeles Lakers still sit below .500 and its clear reinforcements are needed at the trade deadline. Funny enough, a familiar face has crept onto their radar, with rumors swirling that LA is interested in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who is enjoying a career campaign in DC in 2022-23. He was part of the Russell Westbrook trade in the summer of 2021.
RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings
Patrick Beverley hasn’t exactly made as significant an impact as he or the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped for when they brought him in this past summer. So much so, that the 34-year-old veteran has emerged as a trade chip for the Lakers as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of what they’re hoping […] The post RUMOR: Patrick Beverley’s preferred landing spot amid Lakers trade rumblings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Offseason: Star Shortstop Off to Chicago Per New Contract
After lots of anticipation, Dansby Swanson decided to take a 7-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs
Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad
Brian Scalabrine recently joined Kevin Garnett’s podcast and made a bold declaration in reference to the 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Finals team, per KG: Certified. “We were the greatest defensive team to ever play,” Scalabrine said. “You think so? One of ’em,” Garnett responded. However, Scalabrine then doubled down on his 2008 Celtics comment. “The […] The post Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0