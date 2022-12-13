Read full article on original website
Tanya's Best Scenes in Both Seasons of 'The White Lotus' Mirror Each Other
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White LotusIn the past few years, we’ve seen many popular miniseries thought to be single, standalone projects get extended for additional seasons as a result of overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The cast of Big Little Lies returned for a second season, and shows like Fargo and True Detective embraced the anthology format. The White Lotus offers somewhat of a middle ground between these two approaches. While the majority of the Season 2 cast is new, there is some connective tissue to the events of the first season thanks to the reintroduction of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries).
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Should Make Greg the Next Guest in the Body Bag
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Although Mike White planted the seeds for Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) to die in the second season of The White Lotus, it still felt shocking and sad. She could have been the character we follow across beautiful resorts as the wealthy come to grips with themselves, discovering new ways to cope and deliver hilarious lines. Instead, White delivers a sobering reality, as he often does, leaving the series with one last recurring character: Greg (Jon Gries).
Why the Newest 'Ghosts' Holiday Special Hookup Weirdly Works
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 holiday episode of Ghosts. Life at the Woodstone Bed and Breakfast is nothing short of extraordinary for Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), especially as the former can see the ghosts of those who have died on the property over the years and haven’t been able to move on — and there are many. We've met some of them through the ifrst two seasons of Ghosts. Living on the main floor of the house are several ghosts that Sam and, by extension, Jay have befriended over the last year: jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), storyteller Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), troop leader Pete (Richie Moriarty), Revolutionary war veteran Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), viking Thorfinn (Devan Long), hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco), frat bro Trevor (Asher Grodman), and former lady of the house Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). Together, they form a dysfunctional and chaotic family of sorts, and the series breaks the characters up for different stories in such a way that we're able to see most of the individual dynamics explored.
Mariah Carey Is The Queen Of Christmas In White Gown With High Slit In NYC: Photos
Mariah Carey, 52, was the vision of Christmas in New York City! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer wore a stunning white gown accented with silver sequins as she took the stage for her final holiday themed show on Friday, Dec. 16, delighting fans with her festive (and sexy) ensembles. The latest gown featured a thigh high slit amid the tulle layered skirt which was attached to a fitted bustier style bodice. She added a matching tiara to tie it all together.
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is back for Season 3! The former CIA financial analyst returns for an all-new and ever-so-dangerous mission. This time, Jack is caught up in a larger conspiracy that puts him in a sticky situation. Outing himself as a fugitive, Jack is not just wanted by a killer international rogue faction, but also by his colleagues in the CIA. Jack must now keep his head underground as he navigates his way across Europe in an attempt to save the world from a deadly global conflict - all while trying to stay alive.
'The Recruit' Creator Alexi Hawley Discusses Working With 'The Bourne Identity's Doug Liman on the Series
[This interview contains spoilers for the last episode of The Recruit]Created by Alexi Hawley, Netflix’s latest action-packed series, The Recruit, is a refreshing break from tradition when it comes to gritty spy series. Instead of a confident, seasoned spy as the central character, The Recruit has Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) leading the way. Owen is a fresh-faced CIA lawyer, who only recently graduated from law school, who gets caught up in some dangerous stuff. Namely, Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), a former CIA asset who is threatening to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime she committed.
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Got the Memo About What Makes BioWare Games Great
Ever since the release of Baldur's Gate in 1998, video game developer BioWare (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect) has earned its fair share of accolades for its intricate gameplay. Yet the studio's secret sauce for success was always in their commitment to characterization, not their fighting mechanics. BioWare specializes in the classic RPG (role-playing games) format that allows the human player to decide between different story outcomes and whether to form deep bonds with a rich tapestry of complex supporting characters. More often than not, forging deep friendships is the only way to survive the final conflict; just ask Mass Effect 2 players. As such, the guarantee for any BioWare property became their elevation of the "found family" trope across anywhere from fifty to a hundred hours of immersive storytelling, and the Netflix spin-off of their award-winning Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Absolution, understood the assignment. Absolution nails the traditional BioWare formula thanks to a group of dynamically entertaining characters and intelligent execution throughout — but in three hours' time, not hundreds.
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
Does 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Appropriate Maori Traditions?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.The comparisons that the first Avatar drew with the American war epic Dances With Wolves were fairly clear. Not only was Avatar also a film about an outsider assimilating to an indigenous species and fighting against his former government, but the film’s depiction of the RDA’s slaughtering of the Na’vi is a clear allegory for the genocide of indigenous people by European colonizers. James Cameron has never been shy about discussing the obvious connection. He stated bluntly that the film examines history “with all its conflict and bloodshed between the military aggressors from Europe and the indigenous peoples.” He added that “it was never meant to be subtle.” The genuine respect that the production crew had for the history they were alluding to is seen in the ways that both films in the series honor the history, traditions, and culture of the Maori indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand.
Zoe Saldaña in the 'Avatar' Movies Gives One of the Best Mo-Cap Performances
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterMotion capture technology was not always the respected craft that it is today. In fact, the first fully realized computer-generated character that ever appeared in a live-action film was actually Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, a character so infamously derided that it cast doubt upon the entire process. It took the groundbreaking work of Andy Serkis’ performance as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the titular ape in Peter Jackson’s King Kong to finally prove that motion capture work was more than just a gimmick. Even then, we saw examples of motion capture go horribly awry, particularly in Robert Zemeckis’ disturbing photorealistic effects in The Polar Express, Beowulf, and A Christmas Carol.
The Best Classic Christmas Movies on Streaming Right Now
In a time when new cinema is as readily available as ever, making time to sit back, relax and re-watch some of our all-time favorites can seem an impossible task. Most of the year feels inundated with the latest releases in theaters and on streaming platforms, not to mention all the great television that is constantly put out. So when Christmas finally rears its pretty head, it isn't just a chance to spend time with the family and eat far too much chocolate, it is also the time to crack out the old-timers: Those classic Christmas movies that make us fall in love with the holiday all over again.
Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' Finale, Leaning Into Writing, and 'Sons of Anarchy's Jax Teller
In the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s, finds chaos in an unfamiliar city and has to get creative when it comes to forging a new path, if he intends to survive. Torn between freedom and love will test anyone’s limits, and when you have secrets to protect, you make dangerous decisions that can lead to your own peril.
'House of the Dragon's Paddy Considine Believes Fans Misunderstood Viserys' Difficult Choice
House of the Dragon's King Viserys was a very popular character with fans. A kind and thoughtful man, he was never long for the cutthroat world of Westeros with his big heart and gentle nature, but he did have to work extremely hard to win back the trust of viewers after a shocking incident early in the show's run.
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Made It Too Obvious That (SPOILER) Would (SPOILER)
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. One of the most distinguishable aspects about the marketing campaign for Avatar: The Way of Water was that James Cameron was not teasing a major revelation, plot twist, or character death. While fans of the first Avatar certainly had questions about the fates of some of the first film’s characters and were curious how Pandora had evolved in the time that had passed, marketing for Avatar: The Way of Water was selling the "experience" more than anything; similar to the box office sensation of Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, Avatar: The Way of Water was a film that you simply had to see on the big screen in order to experience the full majesty of the visual achievements. It’s a good thing that the film’s marketing hook didn’t rest on the death of a major character, because it’s more than a little obvious which of the new characters introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water wouldn’t be returning for Avatar 3.
'Wednesday' Stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White Reunite for 'Winter Spring Summer or Fall'
The stars of Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, are reuniting for The Motion Picture Corporation of America’s new rom-com Winter Spring Summer or Fall, Deadline has reported. The romantic drama will be helmed by writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature film debut. Winter Spring Summer or Fall is being billed as “Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The story follows two teens on the cusp of adulthood, played Ortega and Hynes White, who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. The script was written by The Chair scribe Dan Schoffer with revisions done by Paulsen.
First 'Price We Pay' Trailer Shows Emile Hirsch & Stephen Dorff Trapped in a Farmhouse of Horrors
Lionsgate has just released a new red band trailer for their upcoming thriller The Price We Pay, giving us a bloody new look at the new film. The film tells the story of a holdup gone wrong, and the new trailer holds back no gore in its glimpse at the gritty film, which will be released in select theaters, digital, and on-demand on January 13, 2023.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Soundtrack and Original Score Details Released
While some have already had the chance to return to Pandora, the worldwide release of Avatar: The Way of Water is as close as ever as we quickly approach its December 16 release. Just ahead of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel, Hollywood Records has announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.
‘The Drop’ Trailer Shows Anna Konkle Drop a Baby and Face the Consequences
Have you ever held a delicate baby and had that thought zip through your mind for a split second – “what happens if I drop it?”. Well, not many have had the misfortune of going through such a moment but Lex (Anna Konkle) faced that. Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming dark comedy film, The Drop, from director and writer Sarah Adina Smith which is coming out on January 13 on Hulu.
