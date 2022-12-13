Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. One of the most distinguishable aspects about the marketing campaign for Avatar: The Way of Water was that James Cameron was not teasing a major revelation, plot twist, or character death. While fans of the first Avatar certainly had questions about the fates of some of the first film’s characters and were curious how Pandora had evolved in the time that had passed, marketing for Avatar: The Way of Water was selling the "experience" more than anything; similar to the box office sensation of Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, Avatar: The Way of Water was a film that you simply had to see on the big screen in order to experience the full majesty of the visual achievements. It’s a good thing that the film’s marketing hook didn’t rest on the death of a major character, because it’s more than a little obvious which of the new characters introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water wouldn’t be returning for Avatar 3.

