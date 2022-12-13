Read full article on original website
Chris Cross Applesauce
4d ago
People need to start suing for criminals being let out when they reoffend…it’s not protecting the public! A basic purpose of government!
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KGW
‘Jogger Rapist’ Richard Gilmore released from prison in Portland
Victims and advocates have been fighting to have the community notified of where he’ll be living. The state considers him a low-risk offender.
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
‘Jogger Rapist’ Richard Gillmore officially released from prison after 36-year sentence
Richard Gillmore, who is known as the Jogger Rapist, was released from Columbia Correctional Institution Friday morning.
Bail set at $1.5 million for Vancouver man charged in grisly Washington casino stabbing
A Clark County Circuit judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a Vancouver man accused of stabbing four people at a Washington casino with a hunting knife and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed car chase Monday night. Scott Harmier, 41, was charged in Clark County Circuit Court...
kptv.com
Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
WWEEK
Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft
In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
KATU.com
PPB searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street. Authorities say he was hit by a driver while...
kptv.com
Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.
kptv.com
2 wanted trespassers found, arrested in vacant Gresham house, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Two wanted suspects are in jail Wednesday after police said they were found trespassing in a vacant Gresham home. It’s not the first time people living in the area said they’ve dealt with someone who doesn’t live there walking around several of the vacant homes.
kptv.com
Portland police seek help to locate driver, truck involved in deadly hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in October. On Oct. 26, at about 5 a.m., 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate at North Graham...
kptv.com
Police seek driver with possible information on NE Portland crash that killed 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle seen near a crash that killed one person in northeast Portland, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday. On Dec. 5 around 12:30 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Impala heading east on Northeast Prescott Street struck a telephone pole and...
kptv.com
‘Aren’t any words’: Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been more than a week since 41-year-old Sascha Elliott was killed in a deadly car crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and her sister is demanding someone be held accountable. Destiny Elliott said her sister was driving west on the high traffic road when she...
kptv.com
Man seriously injured in shooting at SE Portland bar
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in the Lents neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 82nd Street Bar & Grill, located at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the...
KATU.com
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
kptv.com
Longview man arrested, charged with making graphic death threats to US Congresspeople
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old Longview, Wash. man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with making interstate threats to members of Congress, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Allegedly, Mark Leonetti repeatedly called U.S. Senators and Representatives, leaving voicemails filled with graphic threats. According to an affidavit filed Monday by...
Happy Valley man sentenced to probation for trafficking counterfeit gun parts
A man from Happy Valley was sentenced to federal probation and ordered to pay restitution on Tuesday for illegally trafficking gun accessories, according to the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland
Andrew M. Morrow is accused of using two kitchen knives to fatally stab his 24-year-old roommate in Southeast Portland Friday, according to court papers. Morrow was arraigned Monday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court on allegations of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
kptv.com
City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
