Former Patriots Great ‘Shocked’ By Matt Patricia’s Play Calling
Matt Patricia’s offensive play calling for the Patriots has come under fire, and rightfully so, with New England’s attack looking inept a majority of the time over the latter stages of the season. And now, a former Patriots wide receiver has added to the scrutiny of Patricia. Super...
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Patriots Activate Christian Barmore, Put Starting Offensive Lineman On IR
While the New England Patriots are dealing with several injuries, they will get one key defensive reinforcement back when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the path for him to suit up for the first time since a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Barmore missed the last seven games due to a knee injury.
Bill Belichick Has Puzzling Response To Mac Jones Outburst Question
TUCSON, Ariz. — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spoke at length this week about Mac Jones’ recent penchant for in-game F-bombs. Bill Belichick had no interest in doing the same. The Patriots head coach shot down a series of questions Friday about his quarterback’s displays of emotion, saying...
Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence
The Indianapolis Colts found a new low on Saturday by suffering the largest blown lead in NFL history, throwing away a 33-0 advantage to lose 39-36 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s game as they got outscored 36-3 before giving up an overtime field goal to... The post Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Matt Ryan On Wrong Side Of Yet Another Epic Comeback
For Matt Ryan, being a part of a 28-3 collapse by the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will always be a stain on his résumé. And Saturday, the veteran quarterback was on the wrong side of yet another epic comeback, which in all likelihood will stick with Ryan for the rest of his career and beyond as well.
Patriots Return? Julian Edelman Opens Up About Potential NFL Comeback
Julian Edelman has been retired since the end of the 2020-21 season, but the 36-year-old could make an NFL comeback next season. The Patriots legend was on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Las Vegas ahead of New England’s game against the Raiders. Edelman revealed three teams have contacted him about a potential NFL return.
Mixed Reactions For Bettors After Vikings’ Historic Comeback Vs. Colts
The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history after beating the Colts in overtime, but there were mixed reactions for those who bet on the Saturday game. Indianapolis went up, 33-0, at halftime after a disaster of a first half from Minnesota. Teams that have led by 30 or more points 1,548-1-1 since 1930, according to NFL Network broadcast.
Does Tom Brady Alter Game Plans? Bucs Coordinator Addresses Report
Tom Brady is not going behind anyone’s back in pursuit of an improved game plan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich shared Thursday. And while that notion having to be addressed might come as a surprise to some, Leftwich needed to provide those answers given a recent report which stated the 45-year-old quarterback was doing just that.
Matthew Judon Tells Humorous Story About Patriots ‘Alliances’ In Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Between Monday night’s game against the Cardinals and this Sunday’s road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots spent four days in Tucson, the location of the University of Arizona. Roughly two hours southeast of Glendale, Ariz., where State Farm Stadium...
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Bears will wear their classic home uniforms as they host the Eagles in Week 15.
Vikings Embarrass Themselves With Wacky First Half Vs. Colts
The Vikings never were as good as their 10-3 record, but Minnesota regressed hard in the first half of Saturday’s game. The Colts jumped to a 23-0 lead with 10:41 left in the second quarter after taking advantage of multiple mistakes made by Kevin O’Connell’s team. Minnesota’s...
Why Former NBA Player Believes Celtics Road Trip Was ‘Terrible’
One former NBA champ wasn’t too impressed with the latest Boston Celtics road trip. Richard Jefferson, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA, wasn’t too impressed by the Celtics’ six-game road trip. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Toronto Raptors, the Celtics fell on back-to-back nights against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Yet, after capping off the trip with a nail-biting overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Jefferson described the 4-2 run as “terrible.”
Raiders Reportedly Not Allowed To Do This Kickoff Wrinkle Vs. Patriots
The Raiders showcased an apparent loophole on kickoffs last Thursday, but they might have to find another quirk to exploit. Las Vegas lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, but during the game, it tried to put Los Angeles in a disadvantageous position as best as it could. Despite being indoors, the Raiders utilized a holder on Daniel Carlson’s kickoffs. Typically, someone is needed to hold the ball on a kickoff in the event there is poor weather. But special teams coordinator Tom McMahon used a holder because it apparently provides more hang time on Carlson’s kicks.
Patriots Rule Out Three Starters For Pivotal Matchup With Raiders
The Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. New England on Friday ruled out three starters for its pivotal Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders: cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver DeVante Parker. The Patriots also listed six players as questionable, including running back Damien Harris, receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Yankees Agree To Massive Contract With Pitcher Carlos Rodón
The New York Yankees have finally made an outside addition this offseason, and it’s a big one. New York reportedly agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million contract with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first to break the news.
Mac Jones Had This Message For Patriots Ahead Of Raiders Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — As the Patriots walked off the practice field Wednesday at the University of Arizona, New England’s young leader had a message for his teammates. Just because the Patriots aren’t back home in Foxboro, Mass., this week, quarterback Mac Jones stressed, that doesn’t mean they should be approaching their preparation for Sunday’s vitally important matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders any differently.
Here’s Why Devin McCourty Had To Exit Patriots-Cardinals Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — Devin McCourty rarely leaves the field for the New England Patriots, but he was forced to late in Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. After bouncing off Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy during a fourth-quarter QB scramble, McCourty was pulled from the game by the NFL’s independent concussion spotter. The veteran safety had to enter the sideline medical tent for a head injury assessment while the Patriots put the finishing touches on their 27-13 victory at State Farm Stadium.
