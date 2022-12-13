ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hang glider rescued from SF’s Sutro Baths

By Sophia Villalba
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hang glider was rescued Monday evening after experiencing a hard landing, according to a tweet from San Francisco Fire Department.

2 pedestrians killed crossing Highway 101 in San Jose

The incident occurred at Sutro Baths around 5:19 p.m. The adult was deemed ‘okay’, and rescue crews cleared out shortly before 6 p.m., said SFFD.

