Hang glider rescued from SF’s Sutro Baths
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hang glider was rescued Monday evening after experiencing a hard landing, according to a tweet from San Francisco Fire Department.2 pedestrians killed crossing Highway 101 in San Jose
The incident occurred at Sutro Baths around 5:19 p.m. The adult was deemed ‘okay’, and rescue crews cleared out shortly before 6 p.m., said SFFD.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0