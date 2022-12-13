DM airmen get medals for heroic rescues

The A-10 may be the best known part of Davis-Monthan but DM is also a center for airmen who live—and fight by the motto, “That others may live.” They are the combat rescue teams. Monday, the 563rd Rescue Group awarded medals to airmen who pulled off some daring rescues.

In January 2020, the Iranians fired ballistic missiles at the Al Asad airbase in Iraq. It was revenge for the killing of an Iranian General. Intelligence warned an attack could be coming.

Helicopter pilot Major Michael Madden earned a Distinguished Flying Cross, with a V for Valor for his actions during the attack.

Madden, a Captain at the time, had just returned from flying evacuations from the American embassy when he and the three helicopters under his command flew multiple missions to get people at the base out of harm’s way.

Captain Eric Lecy read from the medal citation, which said in part: “After 13.2 flight hours under exceptionally hazardous conditions, and narrowly avoiding certain death, and while heroically committing his crew and team to extreme danger after two missile strikes, Captain Madden’s actions help secure the well being of his crew, his team and 1000s of Al Asad airbase personnel.”

For their heroism on the rescue missions the Air Force gave the Air Medal to six airmen who flew with Madden.

They are:

Captain Charles T. Heisler

Captain Bryan M. Tordoff

Master Sergeant Christian Z. Freeman

Master Sergeant James W. Hollenbach

Technical Sergeant Robert B. Rutledge

Technical Sergeant Michael T. Buchalski

Master Sergeant Christopher Wilson and Master Sergeant (Select) Sean Hopper earned Bronze Star medals for rescues they pulled off in Afghanistan, with Taliban closing in, during at least one firefight, they rescued thousands of people.

Reading from Sgt. Hopper’s citation, Capt. Lecy said: “Over a 14-day period he led the coordination and execution of 47 unconventional rescue missions, operating a fleet of buses and bus drivers and ultimately saved the lives of more than 1,700 Americans and high risk Afghans, including 70 Afghan Air Force A-29 pilots and their family members.”

Sergeant Wilson gets credit for rescuing more than 12.000 Afghan refugees—roughly 10% of the total evacuated.

