Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
Maryland man charged with murder after road rage incident at DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a man for a deadly road rage incident that took place outside a gas station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. Anthony Williams, 44, of Gaithersburg, Md. faces a charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed. Investigators said he shot and killed Brooklyn Michael […]
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
Pregnant woman found murdered in Silver Spring apartment identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly a week after officers found a pregnant woman killed inside and apartment in White Oak, investigators released her name. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers found the body of Denise Middleton, 26, inside the home at 11235 Oak Leaf Dr. while they were carrying out […]
Two People Seriously Injured in Rockville Crash
Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Rockville, Maryland, on Friday, authorities say. The crash happened on Montrose Road near Interstate 270 at about 7:45 p.m. When Montgomery County Police and Fire arrived at the scene, they found one of the cars engulfed in flames. The drivers...
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
Shots Fired: Walkersville Man In Custody After Shooting At Woman, Driver Fleeing Assault: FCSO
A strange scene played out in Frederick County on Wednesday afternoon that ended with one man in police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman and firing a gun at a delivery driver escorting her to safety, police say. Walkersville resident David Blank, 60, is facing multiple assault and other charges...
Suspects in Frederick gunfire incident identified
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a second suspect after shots were fired, including by an officer, in Frederick on Friday. Police responded to the area of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after they received multiple reports of gunfire. They found that two people had gotten into a confrontation that escalated into […]
Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Woman jumps into delivery truck to escape shooter, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kill a woman, causing her to jump into a delivery truck to get away in Frederick County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the attack happened just after...
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning.The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according t…
Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
Woman Charged With Stabbing Man on Red Line Train: Police
A woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train Thursday, leaving him with serious injuries, the Metro Transit Police Department said. Shaquanda Perry, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Perry and a man fought on a Glenmont-bound train. Then, Perry pulled out a...
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
Teen Murderer Sentenced For Death Of 33-Year-Old Father Of Six In Maryland
An 18-year-old has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a father of six less than a week before Christmas last year in Montgomery County, according to the state's attorney's office.Bethesda resident Joshua Wright was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to life in prison with all but 40 years su…
Burglary suspects use jaws of life tool to break into Maryland CVS store: police
BOWIE, Md. - Two burglary suspects used first responder rescue tools to gain access to a store in Bowie, Maryland, according to police. The Bowie Police Department says officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a CVS store located at 1910 Crain Highway around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.
