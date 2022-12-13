ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
DC News Now

Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
NBC Washington

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Two People Seriously Injured in Rockville Crash

Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Rockville, Maryland, on Friday, authorities say. The crash happened on Montrose Road near Interstate 270 at about 7:45 p.m. When Montgomery County Police and Fire arrived at the scene, they found one of the cars engulfed in flames. The drivers...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Suspects in Frederick gunfire incident identified

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a second suspect after shots were fired, including by an officer, in Frederick on Friday. Police responded to the area of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after they received multiple reports of gunfire. They found that two people had gotten into a confrontation that escalated into […]
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Charged With Stabbing Man on Red Line Train: Police

A woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train Thursday, leaving him with serious injuries, the Metro Transit Police Department said. Shaquanda Perry, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Perry and a man fought on a Glenmont-bound train. Then, Perry pulled out a...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

