Are They Or Aren't They? Larsa Pippen Steps Out With Rumored Boyfriend Marcus Jordan After Denying Romance

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan aren't doing anything to squash romance rumors! The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, stepped out with the famous offspring, 31, at Papi Steak in Miami on Saturday, December 10, looking extra cozy despite the former shutting down romance rumors.

The reality star rocked a pink cut-out bodysuit with a pair of glittering pumps for an apparent date night with Jordan, who kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and pair of pants with birds embossed across them.

The rumored pair was also joined by Pippen's RHOM costar and close friend Kiki Barth , who showed off her toned legs in a black collared mini dress for the night out.

Despite the possibility of a budding relationship, the mom-of-four and Michael Jordan 's son are not taking things super seriously at the moment.

"It’s so new," the insider dished about the headline-making duo. "They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other ." However, Pippen "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now."

The twosome has been spotted getting cozy on several occasions over the past few months, even being photographed kissing on the beach, but just days later, video surfaced of the former college basketball player packing on the PDA with an anonymous woman.

Pippen was previously married to basketball star Scottie Pippen from 1997 until 2021. The former couple share children Scotty Jr ., 22, Preston , 20, Justin , 17 and Sophia , 13.

The social media star's divorce from the NBA legend was "amicable," though Pippen did reveal her former husband's anger took a toll on her as they finalized their split. "I was traumatized," she revealed in an episode of the hit Peacock series. "If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me . He’s like The Punisher."

The Bravo babe added her ex was always "pushing all the buttons to let me know that he’s still in charge and because I’m doing whatever makes me happy."

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Pippen and Jordan.