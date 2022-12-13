ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Area Roundup: Victor Valley College's Jesus Gutierrez places 2nd at the CCCAA State Championships

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
A Victor Valley College wrestler earned a spot on the podium at Saturday's CCCAA State Championships after taking second place in the 165-pound division.

Jesus Gutierrez, a Victor Valley High School graduate, is one of two VVC wrestlers that placed in the tournament and received All-American honors. Blade Owens, an Apple Valley graduate, placed fourth place in the 125-pound division.

Gutierrez won his first two matches by pinfall and then scored a 5-4 decision in the semifinals. He lost a 3-1 decision to Cerritos College’s Armando Murillo in the championship bout.

In the 125-pound division, Owens lost an 11-1 major decision in the third place match to Rio Hondo College’s Alex Tellez.

Owens began the action with a pinfall victory in the first round and then dropped to the consolation bracket after dropping a 5-0 decision in the quarterfinals.

In the consolation bracket, Owens won a 9-2 decision, then by pinfall and followed by an 11-3 major decision to reach the third-place match.

Seven more VVC wrestlers qualified for the state tournament from the Southern California Individual Regional Championships, at East Los Angeles College, on Dec. 3. That’s the most in program history.

Jose Cisneros, a Sultana graduate, placed third at the regionals but wasn’t able to compete at the state tournament due to injury. Cisneros placed fourth at the state tournament as a freshman last year.

Trevor Bass (133), James O’Neal Jr. (157), and Angelo Franco (285) each won a match at the state tournament. Bass graduated from Silverado, O’Neal from Barstow and Franco from Serrano.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Hesperia Christian 46, Big Bear 43

At Hesperia, the Patriots snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up their first victory in Cross Valley League action Friday.

Jared Bragg led the offense for Hesperia Christian with 21 points and seven rebounds; Ayden Ortega scored 13 points; and Cody New added nine points and snagged 10 rebounds.

The Patriots (3-3, 1-1 CVL) are back in action Tuesday at home against unbeaten Riverside Prep (11-0).

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Apple Valley 52, Orange 27

The Sun Devils improved to 7-1 with a 25-point victory on the road Thursday.

Lizzie Searls led the way with 17 points, three rebounds, four steals and an assist, and Za'Kiya Oliver filled the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

On Dec. 6, Apple Valley jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter against Paraclete and never looked back. Searls and Simran Ahluwalia both scored 15 points in the 58-33 victory.

The Sun Devils are back in action Tuesday at Barstow.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Serrano 1 (8), Silverado 1 (6), SO

At Oak Hills, the Diamondbacks squeezed out an 8-6 victory in penalty kicks over Silverado in the Oak Hills tournament on Saturday.

After a scoreless half, Silverado took a 1-0 lead that held until the final minute of regulation. Josh Martin threw the ball in and Mando Espinosa headed it to Christian Colon, who scored the goal.

Goalkeeper Brandon Quezada came in big for Serrano in the shootout with key saves.

Serrano also went to penalty kicks earlier in the day against University Prep. He trailed 1-0 and Espinosa scored the tying goal on a free kick from Aaron Pratt.

But Serrano wasn’t able to pull off the victory in the shootout against the Jaguars.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

AAE 9, Silver Valley 0

At Apple Valley, Abbey Gremer and Brooke Ebright each scored two goals with two assists as the Knights blanked the Silver Knights in nonleague action Friday.

Anahi Duron and Caitlyn Carlson also scored two goals and Leilani Sanchez scored the other.

Bella Moreno made two saves in the shutout.

AAE (9-0) is back in action Tuesday against Victor Valley.

Barstow takes title at Winter Classic

At Littlerock, the Aztecs had a strong showing at the Winter Classic as Caliana Chaco earned the tournament’s MVP award after ending with five goals and an assist.

Chaco led the team to victory in the championship game by scoring a hat trick in a 3-2 victory over Rio Mesa.

Barstow’s junior varsity team also took second place at the tournament.

Didn't see your team's scores in this roundup? All local varsity scores and results can be reported by email to Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero at JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @J0seQuintero to report any results throughout the season.

