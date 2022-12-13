ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, OH

WKRC

1 injured in Westwood shooting

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man sentenced in Colerain Township murder

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was sentenced on Thursday for killing a man in Colerain Township. Tysean Clifford shot Emmanuel Jones in an apartment parking garage in May 2021. Jones was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. In June, Clifford was indicted on two...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Independence man on probation for domestic violence charged with killing girlfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Coworkers call it heartbreaking, neighbors call it scary, prosecutors call it avoidable, but everyone agrees the murder of a local woman is tragic. Her boyfriend is under arrest after police found her shot to death in their Independence apartment. But this story starts in Erlanger, at Blue Grass Quality Meats, where 32-year-old Amberly Harris worked.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Suspect charged with fatally stabbing woman in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect has been charged with killing a woman in Hamilton. Police found 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh dead in her home on Oct. 11. They say she had been stabbed multiple times. Toby Madden, 50, has been indicted in her murder. He is already in jail on...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man indicted in 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted Friday in connection with a 2015 killing in College Hill. Police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments Sept. 29. On Nov. 10, the Cincinnati Police Cold Case Unit charged Markel Love, 27, with the murder. Love was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating fatal crash in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Dearborn County, Indiana. Officers were called to the scene on Eastbound I-74, not far from the Ohio-Indiana border, around 1 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say one vehicle was involved, and at least one person is dead. The highway was...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Police identify woman found dead in apartment, arrest suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police have identified a woman who was found dead in an apartment in Independence Thursday night, and charged a suspect. Police were called to the apartment on Beechgrove Drive by her employer for a welfare check. Officers found 32-year-old Amberly Harris dead in the bathroom with...
WKRC

Local fire department grows thanks to state grant

TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local fire department is growing. Trenton has received a $555,000 grant from the state. It will allow the department to add five more firefighter-paramedics and four additional firefighter-EMTS. The additions are needed as calls for service in Trenton keep increasing.
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Former maintenance crew worker for local apartment complex says crew is unqualified

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Apartment Complex has been under a microscope since Thanksgiving when their residents had no water for several days. The city is looking over their shoulder and is hopeful the owners will step up to improve a long list of poor living conditions. However, a former Williamsburg maintenance crew employee reveals that the crew they have on staff may not be qualified to handle the workload.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Students raising money to name soccer field after late classmate

CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - The Three Rivers School District and the community it calls home are celebrating one of their own. December 15th would have been Nick Cordrey's 18th birthday. Sadly, Cordrey passed away in 2020 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Now, his classmates are working to make sure Nick...
CLEVES, OH
WKRC

Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'That was my baby boy': Slain football player's dad remembers son at vigil

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - There were plenty of tears Friday evening at a vigil to remember former Winton Woods High School quarterback Logan Lawson. Lawson, 19, was killed Tuesday during a botched robbery at the Roselawn Village Apartments. Police say Woodward High School students Jaylan DuBose, 18, and Nonaisha...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman celebrates 104th birthday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
CINCINNATI, OH

