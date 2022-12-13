Read full article on original website
WKRC
1 injured in Westwood shooting
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
WKRC
Man sentenced in Colerain Township murder
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was sentenced on Thursday for killing a man in Colerain Township. Tysean Clifford shot Emmanuel Jones in an apartment parking garage in May 2021. Jones was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. In June, Clifford was indicted on two...
WKRC
Former police officer sentenced for abusing dog in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former police officer was sentenced Friday for animal cruelty. In late January, Jason Moermond beat and severely injured a dog named "Lily." Lily's owner, Tanya Dwyer, says she came home to find the young Italian Greyhound unable to stand. She says she took Lily...
WKRC
Independence man on probation for domestic violence charged with killing girlfriend
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Coworkers call it heartbreaking, neighbors call it scary, prosecutors call it avoidable, but everyone agrees the murder of a local woman is tragic. Her boyfriend is under arrest after police found her shot to death in their Independence apartment. But this story starts in Erlanger, at Blue Grass Quality Meats, where 32-year-old Amberly Harris worked.
WKRC
Suspect charged with fatally stabbing woman in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect has been charged with killing a woman in Hamilton. Police found 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh dead in her home on Oct. 11. They say she had been stabbed multiple times. Toby Madden, 50, has been indicted in her murder. He is already in jail on...
WKRC
Hamilton County K-9 officer charged with domestic violence faces judge
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A K-9 officer charged with domestic violence appeared in court Friday morning. Deputy William Holmes was arrested over the weekend of Dec. 9. Holmes allegedly hit his wife in the face, pinned her to the ground, and headbutted her. The sheriff says he was stripped...
WKRC
Man indicted in 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted Friday in connection with a 2015 killing in College Hill. Police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments Sept. 29. On Nov. 10, the Cincinnati Police Cold Case Unit charged Markel Love, 27, with the murder. Love was...
WKRC
Police investigating fatal crash in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Dearborn County, Indiana. Officers were called to the scene on Eastbound I-74, not far from the Ohio-Indiana border, around 1 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say one vehicle was involved, and at least one person is dead. The highway was...
WKRC
Father charged with killing infant daughter in Butler County arrested
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (WKRC) - A man charged in Butler County with killing his infant daughter has been arrested in Texas, where he now lives. John Powers is also charged with child endangering. Powers abused the child from April 3 through May 10, according to court papers. On May 10,...
WKRC
Father charged with beating mother holding their baby, punching infant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is charged with beating the mother of his child while she was holding the baby, hitting the child as well. Police say, on Nov. 2, Frankie Freeman got into an argument with the woman. He then allegedly starting punching and choking her while she was...
WKRC
Police identify woman found dead in apartment, arrest suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police have identified a woman who was found dead in an apartment in Independence Thursday night, and charged a suspect. Police were called to the apartment on Beechgrove Drive by her employer for a welfare check. Officers found 32-year-old Amberly Harris dead in the bathroom with...
WKRC
Cincinnati fire officials believes suspicious fire was purposely set by juveniles
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - The fire department believes a structure fire in Winton Hills that resulted in over $100,000 in damages Thursday night was purposely set by juveniles. Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on Topridge Place just after 8 p.m. Officials were told there...
WKRC
Local fire department grows thanks to state grant
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local fire department is growing. Trenton has received a $555,000 grant from the state. It will allow the department to add five more firefighter-paramedics and four additional firefighter-EMTS. The additions are needed as calls for service in Trenton keep increasing.
WKRC
Former maintenance crew worker for local apartment complex says crew is unqualified
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Apartment Complex has been under a microscope since Thanksgiving when their residents had no water for several days. The city is looking over their shoulder and is hopeful the owners will step up to improve a long list of poor living conditions. However, a former Williamsburg maintenance crew employee reveals that the crew they have on staff may not be qualified to handle the workload.
WKRC
Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
WKRC
Students raising money to name soccer field after late classmate
CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - The Three Rivers School District and the community it calls home are celebrating one of their own. December 15th would have been Nick Cordrey's 18th birthday. Sadly, Cordrey passed away in 2020 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Now, his classmates are working to make sure Nick...
WKRC
Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
WKRC
'That was my baby boy': Slain football player's dad remembers son at vigil
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - There were plenty of tears Friday evening at a vigil to remember former Winton Woods High School quarterback Logan Lawson. Lawson, 19, was killed Tuesday during a botched robbery at the Roselawn Village Apartments. Police say Woodward High School students Jaylan DuBose, 18, and Nonaisha...
WKRC
Flyover gives first look at how I-75 will split between Brent Spence, companion bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - For the first time, we are getting a bird's eye view of the I-75 corridor as it approaches Covington and the new companion bridge that will be built next to the Brent Spence Bridge. We are also seeing some of the designs to minimize the sound...
WKRC
Local woman celebrates 104th birthday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
