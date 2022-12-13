ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
MAINE STATE
There are 4,000 Miles of Connected Snowmobiling Trails in Maine

Talk about an adventure that could potentially go on for days if you want it to. Get ready for neverending snowmobiling trails that cover over half of Maine just waiting for you to discover. And yes, they're well-maintained as part of the Maine Interconnected Trail System or ITS. Wow! Talk...
MAINE STATE
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine

Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
MAINE STATE
An Idea for Maine and New Hampshire Businesses Around the Holidays

Recently, I mentioned that during a transaction at a Maine business, I noticed that they had a sign posted addressing their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours. Where normally, you'd expect the sign to mention shortened Christmas Eve hours and being closed on Christmas Day, there were actually hours of operation for Christmas Day.
MAINE STATE
Bull Moose to Open New Store in Biddeford, Maine

For many communities around Maine and New Hampshire, the joy of sifting through new and used records, books, video games, and more at Bull Moose has been going strong for years. Bull Moose currently operates three stores in New Hampshire and eight stores in Maine, from Bangor to Waterville to Scarborough. Bull Moose is about to add another major city to the list, as they plan to open a new store in Biddeford in 2023.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022

During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
PORTLAND, ME
A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again

Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
BERWICK, ME
Portland, ME
