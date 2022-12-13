Des Moines police investigating homicide after they found a deceased woman inside a home

Des Moines police said Monday evening that the deceased person they inside a home Monday morning was killed.

Police had been called to check on the welfare of two people at a house on the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive Monday morning. They found a dead woman inside.

"Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide. This is the 18th homicide of 2022," an evening news release said.

Police blocked off the block of E Glenwood Drive near SE 17th Street for part of the day in response to the incident.

"There is no indication of any ongoing threat to the neighborhood," police said Monday night.

