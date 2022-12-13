ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

IU Health Files Design Plans for Support Building and Utility Plant

IU Health has outlined design plans for a multi-use support building and a utility plant to serve its new downtown Indianapolis hospital under construction at its expanding healthcare campus south of 16th Street. Filed recently with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, the plans call for a support building of five...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

More READI funds could be available in 2023

Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Armed subject reported on campus near Greek Row

The IU Police Department is looking for three suspects who reportedly may be armed, after an armed subject was reported on campus near 1200 N. Eagleson Ave. near Greek Row, according to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent at 7:26 p.m. The alert advises people to take shelter into the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IU supports creating two new degree programs, forensic science and school psychology

The Indiana University Board of Trustees supported incorporating two new degree programs on various campuses during a meeting Dec. 1-2. Both degrees — forensic science and school psychology — will prepare students in academic and professional capacities. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will have to approve the degrees, according to an IU News article.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
nuvo.net

Weird things are afoot at the State Street Pub

My co-host on my Ate-Up: The Podcast, Jerrica, was onstage doing her thing with her band, RAMATHORN. So far, it had been a good night for rock and roll at The State Street Pub. Scotty, Jacob, and Dennis quickly locked into a punk frenzy. But, two songs into their set, Young Ms. Jerrica says, “Hold up, guys. I GOTTA PEE!” and promptly leaves the stage. FUCKING EMBARRASSING. The rest of the band doesn’t bat an eye and goes into a vamp until their singer gets back from her piss break. Once back, the band tore through the remainder of their set, including a great person of their Worldwide dance hit, "Adderall."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Geneva Shelton

Geneva Shelton, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022,. at The Springs in Mooresville, IN. Born March 5, 1930, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Ben and Hazel (Chaney) Shelton. She had been an assembly line worker at RCA in Bloomington and a member of the Gillen Post #33 American Legion.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy