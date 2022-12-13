ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield hit-and-run; Muskego man pleads no contest

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Muskego man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Greenfield boy pleaded no contest Friday, Dec. 16. Walter Grebe was charged with one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. According to a criminal complaint, Greenfield police were called to the intersection of Loomis...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, 16-year-old now charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy has now been charged as an adult in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery. Prosecutors have now charged Luis Granados III of being involved. Lamarion Blair, 20, was also previously charged with 49 counts in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

GTC Nursing Grad Dies in Drunk Driving Crash; Suspect Appears in Court

(WGTD)---A Gateway Technical College student who graduated just last week from the school's nursing program has been identified as the woman who was killed in a drunk driving crash in Caledonia earlier this week. 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe was on her way to St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee where she worked...
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tri-City Bank ID theft; Greenfield police seek suspect

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of ID theft at Metro Market Tri City Bank. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent U.S. Passport Card attempting to withdraw funds from the...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Dover police presence; portion of Highway 20 closed

TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident in the area of Washington Avenue and Britton Road in the Town of Dover on Friday, Dec. 16. Washington Avenue is closed between Britton Road and Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Dover. According to...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death, woman found 'in distress'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a woman died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The 20-year-old from Milwaukee had been in custody since February on strangulation and battery charges. The sheriff's office said her death was an "apparent suicide." The woman was...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia fatal drunk driving crash, man charged 'didn't remember' it

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Prosecutors say a Racine man who drove drunk before crashing into another car in Caledonia, killing the driver, "did not remember" the crash after it happened but believed he was OK to drive. The crash happened Dec. 12 on State Highway 12 between Tabor Road and Harvest...
CALEDONIA, WI

