A pesky upper-low pressure system is spinning up near the Twin Cities. This is the same parent low that brought rain, snow and mix to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning… and a second round of rain and heavy snow last night into this morning. It was another round of very wet, heavy, clingy snow for our area… with another sharp gradient in totals from NE (heavier) to SW (lighter). Areas that saw the heavier amounts had to deal with some tree damage and power outages in some spots. Amounts were lower in the La Crosse area, with totals ranging from 2.7″ (far south side) to 3.8″ at the airport. About 1.00″ of liquid has fallen in La Crosse so far this week, thanks to this powerful storm system.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO