Hard to believe, but the next two Record print editions will be devoted to the holidays, which means Down River will again be the site of the much-anticipated commemorative Down River hand-drawn rendering. So let’s take a moment and a column to say goodbye to 2022 (see ya’) and a look ahead to 2023, a year that can only be better, as we collectively move on as best we can from a pandemic, inflation and political infighting the likes of which we haven’t seen in our lifetime.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO