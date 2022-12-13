Read full article on original website
Related
wkok.com
Union County Farm Gets $3 Million Rail Grant
NEW COLUMBIA — The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for Pennsylvania rail projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). In our area, one project is a $3 million grant for a Union County farm. Among the rail funding...
therecord-online.com
Clinton County projects among Rail Freight Assistance Program grants awarded
HARRISBURG, PA – State Rail Freight Assistance Program grant funding has been awarded for several projects within the 25th Senatorial District, including multiple projects within Clinton County. State Sen. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson) made the announcement this week. Recipients of the grants include:. • Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad...
wkok.com
Valley Digs Out, Delays Schools, Waits for PPL Power Restoration
UNDATED — Our Valley got about 2-4 inches of snow, much of it soaked with about .66″ of sleet and rain Thursday and Friday morning. Northumberland County 9-1-1 reported they had some tree branches down overnight into Friday but no roads are closed because of that. PennDOT reports,...
Work on southern section of CSVT sees progress
Progress can be seen in new locations for the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County, according to PennDOT. The Northern Section opened in late July 2022. Crews recently began clearing trees in preparation for constructing the future Route 61 connector in Shamokin Dam Borough. After the trees are cleared, and Erosion Control devices are installed, the contractor will begin work on box culverts in...
Lycoming County announces program to cleanup contaminated sites
Loan and grant funds will now be available for the cleanup of contaminated sites through the Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program, the Lycoming County Board of Commissioners announced. Funded by a grant from the US EPA, the program provides low-interest loans and grants for financing the cleanup of brownfield sites. A brownfield is any property that is underutilized for various socioeconomic reasons such as abandonment, obsolescence, tax delinquency, and/or blight,...
Crash closes I-80 EB in Union and Northumberland Counties
Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) Union County, due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 211 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 15 and Route 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on Rt 15 in Tioga County
3:00 P.M. UPDATE: As of 2:50 p.m., both northbound lanes on Route 15 are open, according to PennDOT. COVINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer crash has restricted traffic on Route 15 near Mansfield Thursday afternoon, according to PennDOT. The Department of Transportation announced that Route 15 northbound in Covington Township is experiencing lane restrictions […]
Trucker charged after rig hits PennDOT pickup, fire unit at I-80 accident scene in Pa.
MILTON - An Indiana truck driver has been charged after his rig struck a PennDOT pickup truck and a fire vehicle at the scene of an accident Thursday on I-80 in Northumberland County. Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, state police said Friday....
FOX43.com
Woman found dead in Mifflin County, state police are investigating
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. The woman, identified by police as Paige Nikole Kibe, was found dead on Friday on River Road in Bratton Township. Police say there is no known threat to the public. Anyone with...
therecord-online.com
Rugged weather Thursday in central PA
LOCK HAVEN, PA – True to predictions, Thursday has proved to be difficult in Clinton County and environs in terms of dealing with a winter storm which came in overnight and won’t leave until early Friday. Some schools are closed, some online for the day. Snow emergencies are...
Anti-ice trucks to travel across several counties throughout the day
Montoursville, Pa. — In preparation for Thursday's winter weather, PennDOT will be pre-treating high-traffic roads in several counties. Anti-icing trucks will be spraying a wet salt brine solution on road surfaces. Roads in Snyder County were treated on Tuesday. Today, PennDOT is treating roads in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties. Salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to brine tanks on PennDOT trucks. All salt...
Damaged Pa. church in race to be repaired ahead of first big snowstorm
WILLIAMSPORT – Members of the Greenview Alliance Church in Lycoming County are praying the winter storm forecast for later this week does not bring a lot of precipitation. In fact, no snow until well into January would suit them fine. That’s because of concerns raised by engineers that snow could cause a collapse of the roof over the sanctuary of their 35-year-old church along Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Twp., east of Williamsport.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Plans continue for redevelopment of Lycoming Mall and Maynard Street
If you've driven on E. Third Street lately, you've probably noticed the increase in newer businesses, such as Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle. Those changes are thanks in part to State College-based developer FAMVEST, of which Muncy resident M. Jon Jahanshahi is senior vice president. FAMVEST recently received $5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) from the state to assist with redeveloping the Lycoming Mall. The mall, which is down to less than 10 stores, has been ailing for several years. Jahanshahi and his firm...
therecord-online.com
Final weekend for Small Business Saturdays, new kiosk downtown
Downtown Lock Haven is bound to be abuzz Saturday during its 4th and last Week of Small Business Saturdays. New to the downtown, Wilds on Main, will be open from 11am to 2pm in the Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. office space at 203 East Main Street. Featuring PA Wilds merchandise and maker-gifts, Wilds on Main has a limited inventory and several items will not be available after they are gone. Wilds on Main is currently featuring Sue’s Salves and Island Road Honey Makers.
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
therecord-online.com
Down River
Hard to believe, but the next two Record print editions will be devoted to the holidays, which means Down River will again be the site of the much-anticipated commemorative Down River hand-drawn rendering. So let’s take a moment and a column to say goodbye to 2022 (see ya’) and a look ahead to 2023, a year that can only be better, as we collectively move on as best we can from a pandemic, inflation and political infighting the likes of which we haven’t seen in our lifetime.
Public’s help needed in locating wanted man in Lycoming County
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 23-year-old man accused of aggravated assault and strangulation. Andrew D. MacGill allegedly fled from police in a 2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. Anyone with information is being asked to call 570-398-2146.
therecord-online.com
Winter storm getting closer all the time
STATE COLLEGE, PA – It’s still on its way, a significant winter storm expected to blanket Clinton County on Thursday. For a better idea what the storm might do, check the “additional details” in the storm watch below. The Wednesday morning update from the National Weather...
‘Significant winter storm’ will bring poor travel conditions to Centre County on Thursday
The National Weather Service at State College issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Comments / 0