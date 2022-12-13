Read full article on original website
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Here are 4 Fun Things going on in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Free Hanukkah celebration — Oakland, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 2. Santa’s Cable Car Ride — San Francisco, noon Sunday...
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
KTVU FOX 2
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
Gilroy Dispatch
Storm barrels through South County
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
Santa Clara County fire crews rescue girl from hollowed-out tree
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews in the South Bay rescued a girl who was stuck in a hollowed-out tree on Friday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. The girl was uninjured. Crews responded to the 1600 block of Dell Avenue in the City of Campbell at 3:36 p.m. for the rescue. The fire […]
Morgan Hill Times
Weekend storm drenches Morgan Hill
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze
When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
NBC Bay Area
Inside the Anderson Dam Reconstruction Project in South Bay
The Santa Clara Valley Water District shut down its largest reservoir, Anderson Dam in 2020 as the state was slipping into a deepening drought. Anderson Dam is in Morgan Hill and was built in 1950, which was part of the problem. Anderson also did not meet state seismic safety standards and needed a major retrofit.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Watch For a Canine Ghost in Woodside
The historic Woodside Store, sometimes called the “Tripp Store,” has been around since the mid 1850s. Located at 3300 Tripp Rd., the building you see today is not the original. It was first built in 1851 but was destroyed by a fire. The building you see today was constructed in 1854.
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Meet the man who’s designed hundreds of the Bay Area’s most iconic signs
If you've lived in the Bay Area for any significant amount of time, you've likely seen his signs. More likely, you've seen hundreds of them.
