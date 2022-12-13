Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Jakob Poeltl (knee) on Saturday with minutes restriction
According to head coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat with a 20 minutes restriction. Poeltl will make his 21st start at center after he was forced to miss seven games with a knee bruise. numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 28.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) upgraded to probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered probale to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon was originally listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Now, he has been upgraded to probable. Our models project Dedmon for 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0...
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) probable Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dosunmu is dealing with a pelvic contusion. He played through it on a minutes restriction Friday, and now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) won't play for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion, which is why he left Friday's game early. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, he has been ruled out entirely. Expect JaVale McGee and Christian Wood to see big bumps in minutes with Powell sidelined.
numberfire.com
Taj Gibson playing with Washington's second unit on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Taj Gibson is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Gibson will come off the bench after Kristaps Porzingis was chosen as Saturday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 121.8 minutes this season, Gibson has accounted for 0.85 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams (knee) questionable Saturday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams is dealing with a right knee sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) remains out on Saturday
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal will miss his sixth straight game with a hamstring injury. Expect Corey Kispert to log more minutes at the guard positions on Saturday. Kispert's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) ruled out for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will not play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem will not be active after he was ruled out with an Achilles ailment. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time off the bench on Saturday. Dedmon's projection includes 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (injury management) available for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler was listed probable due to right knee injury management, so this comes as no surprise. He has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Butler for 20.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) questionable Saturday for Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Martin will sit out after he suffered a recent left ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, expect Max Strus to see more minutes on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Bucks list Jrue Holiday (illness) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable to play in Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday is on track to return on Saturday. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to score 37.4 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Oklahoma City on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Thunder. Gobert's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) questionable for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a lower back contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) questionable for Mavericks on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET start time.
