Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion, which is why he left Friday's game early. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, he has been ruled out entirely. Expect JaVale McGee and Christian Wood to see big bumps in minutes with Powell sidelined.

