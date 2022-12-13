ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 17

ramblin Man
4d ago

more people are waking up to try to learn how to survive after the big scam we just went through for two and a half years!

Reply(3)
6
Robert Gilbert
4d ago

It said in this article that there was two surveys taken well I wasn’t asked about either survey, so it did not reach all hunters. The survey should be given out with you by your hunting license. That way all license hunters will have a say in what is going on.

Reply(1)
3
whitetail
4d ago

I am a pa Hunter and I like the Saturday after Thanksgiving to be able to hunt with my family .From what I seen the opening day had plenty of hunters in the woods . Thanks for the game commission for the time we can get together for whitetail hunting you do listen to us .

Reply(1)
4
Related
therecord-online.com

Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations

HARRISBURG, PA – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history

Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation

Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma

HARRISBURG, PA – State lawmakers and officials joined addiction specialists on Friday to discuss substance use disorder prevention and treatment efforts in Pennsylvania. The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country

>Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A state survey says Pennsylvania has exported more electricity than any other state in the country. The Independent Fiscal Office relays the commonwealth exported over 85-million megawatt hours over the last year. Wind energy continues to be Pennsylvania's largest renewable resource, even exceeding hydropower. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also says the state is the top generator of natural gas and nuclear energy, as well as third in generating coal-fired energy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) – The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion in agricultural products in 2022. More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PLCB sales set record during 2021-22 fiscal year: Which counties led the way?

Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

