ramblin Man
4d ago
more people are waking up to try to learn how to survive after the big scam we just went through for two and a half years!
Reply
6
Robert Gilbert
4d ago
It said in this article that there was two surveys taken well I wasn’t asked about either survey, so it did not reach all hunters. The survey should be given out with you by your hunting license. That way all license hunters will have a say in what is going on.
Reply
3
whitetail
4d ago
I am a pa Hunter and I like the Saturday after Thanksgiving to be able to hunt with my family .From what I seen the opening day had plenty of hunters in the woods . Thanks for the game commission for the time we can get together for whitetail hunting you do listen to us .
Reply
4
