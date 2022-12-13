Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
California witness photographs hovering shiny objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
New B-21 Bomber DebutsJus4NetPalmdale, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Prison for Bribing Ex-County Employee
A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two years under supervised release after his...
2urbangirls.com
Prosecutors hit back at José Huizar’s move for severance from co-defendant
LOS ANGELES – Federal prosecutors hit back at former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar’s motion for a severance from his co-defendant, arguing that the ex-councilman’s request to proceed to trial separately from former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan is based on “little more than speculation and conjecture,” according to court papers obtained Friday by City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Former South LA mail carrier pleads guilty to fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for stealing debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits while on duty and giving them to an accomplice in exchange for cash payments and gifts. Toya Toshell Hunter, 45, of South Los...
2urbangirls.com
Federal Grand Jury indicts two men on charges of selling drugs on darknet
LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury has indicted two men who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country. The 19-count indictment charges Rajiv Srinivasan, 37, of Houston, and Michael Ta, 24,...
goldrushcam.com
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million Los Angeles County Lease
December 16, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public. official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer....
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood man faces sentencing for string of 7-eleven armed robberies
LOS ANGELES – An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery,...
2urbangirls.com
Motorist sought in DTLA hit-and-run, reward offered
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Friday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a man who was crossing a street in the downtown Los Angeles area in November. The man was in a crosswalk at Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street about 10:45 p.m....
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
Violent follow-home robberies on the rise in Los Angeles
Violent follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California and local police are cracking down and warning the public to stay alert. Follow-home robberies involve thieves targeting unsuspecting victims from public areas such as shopping malls or banks. They follow the victims back home or to a secluded area and then rob them, typically […]
2urbangirls.com
Four juveniles arrested on suspicion of carjacking individuals using social media app
LOS ANGELES – Four juvenile suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said today. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic. At approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Compton settles lawsuit over releasing salary records
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton has reached a settlement over its failure to release employee salary records in a timely manner. Compton officials refused to release transparency data detailing the names and salaries of employees, as required by law, for nearly a year. A suit was filed against the city on November 18th. The settlement, reached on December 15th, requires Compton officials to turn over the data originally requested, which they have now done.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar moves for severance from co-defendant
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants a severance from his co-defendant and is asking a federal judge to allow him to proceed to trial separately from ex-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service. Huizar and Chan...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
goldrushcam.com
Operator of San Gabriel Valley Employment Staffing Company Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge for Failing to Pay Over $200,000 in Payroll Taxes to IRS
December 15, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Diamond Bar man pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for deliberately failing to pay more than $200,000 for one three-month period’s payroll. taxes that were owed by a San Gabriel Valley employment staffing company. Robinson Rin Yang, 54,...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
Judge orders 3 to stand trial in death of Rosamond woman
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people charged with murder in the death of a Rosamond woman have been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing that took place over several days. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence for Jaysean Davenport, Jahquan Davenport and Antone James to stand trial […]
2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting
Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles Mail Carrier Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud Charge for Stealing Jobless Benefit Debit Cards from Her Mail Delivery Route
December 14, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for stealing debit cards containing unemployment insurance. benefits while on duty and giving them to an accomplice in exchange for cash payments and gifts. Toya Toshell Hunter,...
2urbangirls.com
Fast food chain under consent decree sued by former worker for harassment
LOS ANGELES – A former Del Taco shift leader sued the Lake Forest-based restaurant chain Thursday, alleging she was wrongfully fired after she reported being groped, subjected to vulgar comments and sexually propositioned by a newly hired co-worker. According to the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, plaintiff Daisyrose Spradlin...
Comments / 0