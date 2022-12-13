ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo

There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Here's How Much Snow Buffalo Is Expecting This Weekend

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins tomorrow in a game that could decide the AFC East title. But there's snow in the forecast - and a decent amount of it too. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, there is a Lake Effect snow warning in upstate New York starting tonight and going into the weekend. The Buffalo area alone is in danger of getting up to two feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Weather Conditions For Bills-Dolphins Game Are Getting Worse

This Saturday evening's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins could be heavily impacted by the weather. It's been reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo that 18-22 inches of snow could hit the area from Friday to Monday. To make matters worse, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Lake Effect Snow This Weekend

JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect Snow will be with us through the weekend. These bands will focus on the Northern portions of the area on Saturday and then drift further South across the Southern Tier on Sunday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in place for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie,...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County

The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

'Good Neighbor' helps woman on busy highway after tire blowout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a story that lives up to the moniker: "The City of Good Neighbors", and it all started with a drive down the Kensington Expressway. On a typical Friday, Chrystina White-Lopez gets ready to head into work, as nurse in the covid testing RV, at the Erie County Medical Center.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man killed in shooting Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police. The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times. He died later on at ECMC. The incident is still […]
TONAWANDA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'

A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 12 Murders

Police in Buffalo are asking for the public's help to solve these murders and to get justice for the twelve victims below. The longer a case is open, the more likely it is to remain unsolved. The families and loved ones of the victims deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. You could receive a reward for any information you may have.
BUFFALO, NY
