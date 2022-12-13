Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo
There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
Let it snow: Village of Hamburg prepares for lake effect this weekend
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake effect snow is going to set up right over the Southtowns again, including Hamburg. Southern Erie County was clobbered by the last storm, dumping more than six-and-a-half feet in some areas. Just a month ago there was a “Josh Allen” amount of snow in Orchard Park and Hamburg. Most of […]
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
Look: Here's How Much Snow Buffalo Is Expecting This Weekend
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins tomorrow in a game that could decide the AFC East title. But there's snow in the forecast - and a decent amount of it too. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, there is a Lake Effect snow warning in upstate New York starting tonight and going into the weekend. The Buffalo area alone is in danger of getting up to two feet of snow.
Look: Weather Conditions For Bills-Dolphins Game Are Getting Worse
This Saturday evening's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins could be heavily impacted by the weather. It's been reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo that 18-22 inches of snow could hit the area from Friday to Monday. To make matters worse, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game.
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
Dolphins vs. Bills Weather: The Final Snow Game Forecast Is Out, and It’s a Doozy
Saturday’s snow game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills is most certainly on. The Dolphins vs. Bills weather forecast is out. Prepare for some incredible visuals, America. As for the quality of football in that arctic setting? Stay tuned. Final Dolphins vs. Bills Weather Forecast Suggests Snow Game.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
Buffalo Sportswriter Jerry Sullivan Fired From WIVB After Making Sexist Comments on Podcast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Buffalo sportswriter Jerry Sullivan, who writes for the local CBS affiliate’s website along with two newspapers, has been fired after making sexist comments on a livestream podcast Monday night.
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo
A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County and the Bills Game
We have been dealing with pretty cold temperatures over the course of the last month or so, ever since the historic lake effect snow event that dumped over six feet of snow in part of Western New York back in November. We haven't dealt with much snow since then, but...
Lake Effect Snow This Weekend
JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect Snow will be with us through the weekend. These bands will focus on the Northern portions of the area on Saturday and then drift further South across the Southern Tier on Sunday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in place for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie,...
Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County
The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
Funky Town Vintage is like taking a trip in a time machine
Funky Town Vintage in Williamsville features mid-century modern merchandise from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
'Good Neighbor' helps woman on busy highway after tire blowout
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a story that lives up to the moniker: "The City of Good Neighbors", and it all started with a drive down the Kensington Expressway. On a typical Friday, Chrystina White-Lopez gets ready to head into work, as nurse in the covid testing RV, at the Erie County Medical Center.
Tonawanda man killed in shooting Friday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police. The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times. He died later on at ECMC. The incident is still […]
Hamburg officials say they learned a few lessons from the November snowstorm
Hamburg's Town Supervisor and Emergency Manager say they are gearing up for the predicted snowstorm and urging the public to pay close attention to weather alerts and travel restrictions
Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'
A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 12 Murders
Police in Buffalo are asking for the public's help to solve these murders and to get justice for the twelve victims below. The longer a case is open, the more likely it is to remain unsolved. The families and loved ones of the victims deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. You could receive a reward for any information you may have.
